Universal Champion Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt tore each other to shreds in a chaotic Hell in a Cell Match that ended in brutality and without a clear winner. Plus, Becky Lynch outlasted Sasha Banks in a jaw-dropping Hell in a Cell Match to retain her Raw Women’s Title, Charlotte Flair toppled Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title to become a 10-time Women’s Champion, and The Kabuki Warriors shocked the WWE Universe by using nefarious tactics to defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Rollins was helpless to respond as Wyatt took him outside the ring, exposing the arena floor by tearing up the mat. It became clear that the Universal Championship was the last thing on Wyatt’s mind. Wyatt smashed Rollins face-first into the arena floor with Sister Abigail and applied the Mandible Claw once again. This time, the writhing Rollins was spared only by the signature shrieks that precede Wyatt’s exit. Hell in a Cell did not end with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt as Universal Champion. But clearly, he’d gotten what he came for all the same.

Here’s the full results of Hell in a Cell 2019