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Henrich Klaasen makes a BOLD comment on Dhonis absence, says, Without him, it doesnt make CSK...

Henrich Klaasen makes a BOLD comment on Dhoni’s absence, says, ‘Without him, it doesn’t make CSK…’

Sunrisers Hyderabad star batter Henrich Klaasen reflected on CSK's strength and experience, saying Dhoni's absence doesn't make them any less of a strong side.

Henrich Klaasen makes a BOLD comment on Dhoni's absence (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a decent start to IPL 2026 with only one win out of three matches so far. The top-paid player, Heinrich Klaasen, has been in impressive form this season. In an interview on ‘JioStar Press Room’, Klaasen discussed his role in the middle order, the potential impact of MS Dhoni’s absence on their Rivalry Week clash against CSK. Klaasen also reflected on stand-in captain Ishan Kishan’s leadership in Pat Cummins absence.

Heinrich Klaasen, who has played a key role for SRH in the middle order, with impressive scores of 31, 52, and 62 so far in IPL 2026, reflected on his role and said that adjusts his role depending on the situation. Whether supporting openers like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan or stabilizing the innings when they don’t fire.

“It’s a role that I’ve played my whole life and throughout my career. So, you have to adapt to those situations and be able to play different roles in the team. My role is to keep things going if Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan, up front, go off and continue putting the opposition under pressure. But on days when they don’t come off, I need to make sure we get into a position where we can defend the total. I’ve had to play it in four or five different games, and that’s what is required to be a professional cricketer at this level. It’s also about understanding the phases of the game, because every match presents different situations. It takes a different skill set to read those situations and to be able to execute those plans as well.”

Henrich Klaasen opened up on his personal record against CSK

Klaasen also spoke about their next IPL 2026 clash against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK on April 18 in Hyderabad, and his personal record against the five-time champions, “It’s always fun playing against CSK, and knowing that our owners are also from Chennai, they do place emphasis on beating them. So, there will always be added pressure in that game. Against any team in the IPL, you have to be at your best. Hopefully, we can build some momentum going into the next game and then face Chennai at home.”

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“The wicket, hopefully, will be a little better. If we can get one over them before going to their home ground, I think we’ll be in a good position to take them down this season. I probably just need to hit the ball a bit longer, stay through the line, and make sure I clear the boundary, giving myself the best chance to make a bigger impact. Sometimes you face teams that use a lot of spinners, especially in the conditions they play in. You have to take that risk, and it hasn’t paid off yet. I’m not too worried about it. For me, it’s about finding form, and when I do, making sure I hold on to it.” Klaasen added

Klaasen praised CSK’s strength and experience in MS Dhoni’s absence

Klaasen further praised CSK’s strength and experience, saying Dhoni’s absence doesn’t make them any less of a strong side. He noted that while Dhoni contributes mainly from the dugout and for a few balls, the rest of the team remains formidable, especially with Dewald Brevis returning.

“CSK obviously have an incredible IPL record and have always been a strong side. Without Dhoni there, it doesn’t make them any less of a good side. He’s still in the dugout, sharing his experience with the players. He normally just bats, probably for the last two seasons, around 10 balls anyway. So, it’s more the other guys in the team that you have to worry about. The players they currently have in that setup are unbelievable as well. I know they’re going to get Dewald Brevis back, so that’s going to strengthen their middle order.”

“The two openers up front haven’t really scored much yet, so they’re due for runs. It’s not going to be an easy game. Hopefully, their form struggles a little bit against us as well, so we can really put them under pressure. It’s always nice playing against them because you want to face the best sides in the world. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

Klaasen also praised Ishan Kishan’s leadership qualities

Heinrich Klaasen also praised their stand-in captain Ishan Kishan’s captaincy, calling him approachable and effective. He highlighted Ishan’s smart decision-making, bowler rotation, and team management, adding that his friendly, humble nature makes the dressing room environment enjoyable.

“Ishan has been superb so far. He’s someone who does ask for advice. We have a lot of experience in the dressing room, so he leans on that as well. But his decision-making, the way he rotates the bowlers, and how the team responds to him have been phenomenal so far. So, we’re in very good hands. He’s not an arrogant person at all, which makes things easier.”

“He’s a really enjoyable captain to play under. There are always a lot of jokes around, which keeps things light, because a tournament like the IPL can be a tough environment. He also had success in the domestic season, winning a competition, so he brings valuable experience in that aspect as well.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to make a strong comeback in their next IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on April 11 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium.

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