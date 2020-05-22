Dream11 Team Prediction

HER vs UNN Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Match at Olympiastadion 12:00 AM IST May 21:

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - WBN vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Match at Weserstadion 12:00 AM IST May 19

What: Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin

When: May 21, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Olympiastadion

My Dream11 Team

Rune Jarstein, Dedryck Boyata, Lukas Klünter, Christopher Trimmel, Keven Schlotterbeck, Marko Grujic(VC), Maximilian Mittelstädt, Marius Bulter, Grischa Prömel, Dodi Lukebakio (C), Marcus Ingvartsen

Starting XI

Hertha Berlin Likely Playing XI:

Rune Jarstein, Dedryck Boyata, Lukas Klünter, Jordan Torunarigha, Karim Rekik, Marko Grujic, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Javairo Dilrosun, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Vedad Ibisevic

Union Berlin Likely Playing XI:

Rafal Gikiewicz, Christopher Trimmel, Keven Schlotterbeck, Neven Subotic, Christopher Lenz, Marius Bulter, Grischa Prömel, Robert Andrich, Yunus Malli, Marcus Ingvartsen, Sebastian Andersson

Squads:

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit

FC Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, hristopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen

