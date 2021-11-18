New Delhi: A big uncertainty looms as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal National Football Team’s qualification to 2022 World Cup now comes down to the play-off qualifiers as the Selecao lost to Serbia by 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Monday.Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Referee Suspended For Failing to Act on Forearm Smash By Nicolas Otamendi in WC Qualifier | Watch Video

Portugal were pitted in Group A along with Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and needed to top the group to ensure automatic qualification to the Qatar World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. needed 3 points in their final Group A fixture against the Serbs, but a late Alexander Mitrovic header broke Portugese hearts, which leaves them on the cusp of missing out on the grand event next year.

10 teams from the UEFA confederation have already qualified for the biggest football showpiece, namely- France, Germany, Spain, England, Denmark, Serbia, Croatia, Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland.

With 10 teams now confirmed, 12 teams from the UEFA region will now contest in a two-legged play-off qualifier, where only 3 teams can qualify for the biggest stage. The 2016 European Champions cannot afford to lose any further matches as they need to win back to back matches to ensure safe qualification.

The draws of the play-offs will take place on 26th November and the first-leg match will go on floor on 24th March, the second leg match being on 29th March.

Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored 6 goals in the qualifying phase has a tricky task in hand and it’s not the first time he has been in this very situation. Leading up to the 2014 World Cup, CR7 inspired Portugal with a sensational hat-trick to overcome Sweden in the playoffs to book a place in the 2014 Brazil World Cup. The entire nation will once again be hoping for a Ronaldo masterclass that will send Portugal all the way to the World Cup.