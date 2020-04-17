As the pandemic, COVID – 19 reached the remotest corners of the world, life for football fans around the globe has come to a standstill. Football fanatics, especially the passionate and vociferous Premier League (PL) fans are feeling the void of not being able to live, talk about and breathe the great game of football. For the first time, in the 28-year history of the Premier League, the season came to a standstill with no end in sight yet. To fill the empty abyss in the lives of the vast number of Premier League (PL) fans in India, Star Sports Select will broadcast an array of Premier League programs from April 18, 2020, onwards. Also Read - Manchester United Have a Lot of Confidence in Paul Pogba: Bruno Fernandes
Even though the pandemic has put a hard stop to all the live football, the hunger for the game has not diminished in the slightest amongst fans. A list of specially curated shows on Star Sports Select namely PL Classic, Soccerbox, PL 100, PL 1-to-11, PL Legends, PL Goals & Reviews will help satiate the appetite of every Premier League fan as they try to subsist through these tough and uncertain times. Also Read - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Born Winner, he Was What Manchester United Needed: Luke Shaw
The 28-year journey of the Premier League has seen the birth of footballing legends who have risen to the status of demi-Gods by their crazed legion of fans. In honour of some of their most memorable performances, the Star Sports Networks has curated a special show called PL Legends which will explore the performances and the lives of legends like Paolo Di Canio, Neville Southall, Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and Gianfranco Zola to name a few. Also Read - After Backlash, Liverpool FC Reverse Decision to Furlough Non-Playing Staff
Keeping in mind the emotions of the fans of all the major clubs, the show PL Classic will showcase some of the most nail-biting and best PL matches. Every fan of the major Premier League clubs will be able to see great performances of their teams, especially against the classic rivals.
Some of the other exciting shows by Star Sports are – Review of the season, a program that reviews Premier League seasons from the last decade; Soccerbox, a show that includes Manchester United’s legend Gary Neville, reliving most gripping matches with his former rivals or teammates; PL 100, a show that talks about an elite group of players who have scored more than 100 Premier League goals; and 1 to11′, a program where each episode features a different PL legend or current player discussing the best 11 players they have played with and against.
The true fans of the 90-minute game can catch their favourite matches once again EXCLUSIVELY on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD from 18 April 2020 onwards.
Time
Activity
18th April, Saturday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: EVE 3-0 LIV 06/07
8:00 AM
PL Legends: DI CANIO
6:00 PM
Classic: MNC 6 – 1 NEW 15/16
6:30 PM
Classic: TOT 1 -3 MNC 17/18
7:00 PM
Classic: LIV 2 – 1 MNC 14/15
8:00 PM
PL Classic: CHE 2 – 3 MNU 12/13
10:00 PM
PL Fan Zone #179
10:30 PM
PL Classic: LEI 5-3 MNU 14/15
19th April, Sunday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: LEI 5-3 MNU 14/15
4:00 PM
PL Classic: SUN 1 – 2 ARS 11/12
5:30 PM
PL Legends: ZOLA
6:30 PM
PL Classic: BHA 1 – 4 MNC 18/19
10:30 PM
PL Classic: MNC 2-3 MNU 12/13
20th April, Monday
4:30 PM
PL Legends: WRIGHT
10:00 PM
PL Daily #6
10:30 PM
PL Classic: WHU 2 – 3 TOT 06/07
21st April, Tuesday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: WHU 2 – 3 TOT 06/07
4:00 PM
Classic: ARS 4 – 1 STO 11/12
7:00 PM
Classic: LIV 3 – 2 TOT 12/13
8:30 PM
PL Legends: VAN NISTELROOY
10:00 PM
PL Daily #7
10:30 PM
PL Classic: ARS 0 – 3 CHE 09/10
22nd April, Wednesday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: ARS 0 – 3 CHE 09/10
4:00 PM
Classic: CHE 3 – 5 ARS 11/12
5:00 PM
Classic CHE vs LIV 02/03
7:00 PM
Classic: LIV 3 – 2 MNC 13/14
8:00 PM
Classic: MNU 8 – 2 ARS 11/12
8:30 PM
PL Legends: SCHMEICHEL
10:00 PM
PL Daily #8
10:30 PM
PL Classic: MNU 6-1 SOU 01/02
23rd April, Thursday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: MNU 6-1 SOU 01/02
4:00 PM
Classic: ARS 5 – 0 MNC 00/01
10:00 PM
PL Daily #9
10:30 PM
PL Classic: STO 2-0 MNC 15/16
24th April, Friday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: STO 2-0 MNC 15/16
8:00 PM
Classic: WHU 3 – 5 MNU 01/02
10:00 PM
PL Daily #10
10:30 PM
PL Classic: TOT 4-0 LIV 11/12
25th April, Saturday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: TOT 4-0 LIV 11/12
10:00 PM
PL Fan Zone #181
10:30 PM
PL Classic: MNU 3 – 0 LIV 07/08
26th April, Sunday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: MNU 3 – 0 LIV 07/08
10:00 PM
PL Classic: WBA 2 – 3 LEI 14/15
27th April, Monday
10:00 PM
PL Daily #11
10:30 PM
PL Classic: CHE 2 – 2 TOT 12/13
28th April, Tuesday
12:00 AM
PL Classic: CHE 2 – 2 TOT 12/13
6:00 PM
Classic: MNC 3 – 1 MNU 05/06
7:00 PM
Classic: LIV 3 – 1 EVE 05/06
10:00 PM
PL Daily #12
10:30 PM
PL Classic: MNC 2-0 WHU 13/14
29th April, Wednesday
4:00 PM
Classic: ARS 5 – 1 CRP 04/05
5:00 PM
Classic: CHE 2 – 1 MNC 13/14
7:00 PM
Classic: MNU 1 – 4 LIV 08/09
10:00 PM
PL Daily #13
30th April, Thursday
10:00 PM
