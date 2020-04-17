As the pandemic, COVID – 19 reached the remotest corners of the world, life for football fans around the globe has come to a standstill. Football fanatics, especially the passionate and vociferous Premier League (PL) fans are feeling the void of not being able to live, talk about and breathe the great game of football. For the first time, in the 28-year history of the Premier League, the season came to a standstill with no end in sight yet. To fill the empty abyss in the lives of the vast number of Premier League (PL) fans in India, Star Sports Select will broadcast an array of Premier League programs from April 18, 2020, onwards. Also Read - Manchester United Have a Lot of Confidence in Paul Pogba: Bruno Fernandes

Even though the pandemic has put a hard stop to all the live football, the hunger for the game has not diminished in the slightest amongst fans. A list of specially curated shows on Star Sports Select namely PL Classic, Soccerbox, PL 100, PL 1-to-11, PL Legends, PL Goals & Reviews will help satiate the appetite of every Premier League fan as they try to subsist through these tough and uncertain times. Also Read - Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a Born Winner, he Was What Manchester United Needed: Luke Shaw

The 28-year journey of the Premier League has seen the birth of footballing legends who have risen to the status of demi-Gods by their crazed legion of fans. In honour of some of their most memorable performances, the Star Sports Networks has curated a special show called PL Legends which will explore the performances and the lives of legends like Paolo Di Canio, Neville Southall, Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and Gianfranco Zola to name a few. Also Read - After Backlash, Liverpool FC Reverse Decision to Furlough Non-Playing Staff

Keeping in mind the emotions of the fans of all the major clubs, the show PL Classic will showcase some of the most nail-biting and best PL matches. Every fan of the major Premier League clubs will be able to see great performances of their teams, especially against the classic rivals.

Some of the other exciting shows by Star Sports are – Review of the season, a program that reviews Premier League seasons from the last decade; Soccerbox, a show that includes Manchester United’s legend Gary Neville, reliving most gripping matches with his former rivals or teammates; PL 100, a show that talks about an elite group of players who have scored more than 100 Premier League goals; and 1 to11′, a program where each episode features a different PL legend or current player discussing the best 11 players they have played with and against.

The true fans of the 90-minute game can catch their favourite matches once again EXCLUSIVELY on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD from 18 April 2020 onwards.

