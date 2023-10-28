Home

Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify For ICC World Cup 2023 Semis – All You Need To Know

There is still an outside chance for the Men in Green to qualify for the semi-finals.

Here's How Pakistan Can Qualify For ICC World Cup 2023 Semis - All You Need To Know

New Delhi: South Africa took the first giant step towards shedding the eternal chokers tag as they pushed Pakistan towards the World Cup exit door winning a humdinger of a contest by solitary wicket in Chennai on Friday.

This is South Africa’s first World Cup win against Pakistan since the 1999 edition while Babar Azam’s men’s fourth loss on trot is country’s first in global event. Pakistan are on four points from six games and even if they win all three games, there is less than five percent chance of them qualifying for the last four stage.

But still there is an outside chance for the Men in Green to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan will have to win their all remaining 3 matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England and now let’s look at the four possibilities:-

Option 1- Australia lose their remaining matches against New Zealand, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Option 2- South Africa lose their all remaining 3 matches against New Zealand, India and Afghanistan.

Option 3- India lose their all remaining 4 matches against England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Netherlands.

Option 4- New Zealand lose their remaining 2 matches against Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the thrilling match, South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn’t build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets among them.

