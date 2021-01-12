Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday with the Indian cricket captain sharing the news to his millions of followers across the globe via social media. His brother, Vikas, on Tuesday shared the first picture of the newborn via his Instagram handle. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Surgery in Sydney, Promises to 'Return With a Bang'

"Happiness overboard …. angel in the house" he wrote.

Virat’s sister Bhawna also to the social media, congratulating the couple. “So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka.”

Kohli had returned early from the ongoing tour of Australia on paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka as the couple awaited the birth of their first child.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli had tweeted.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.

The couple had announced their pregnancy last year in August, ahead of the IPL 2020 with Kohli returning home midway from the ongoing tour of Australia on paternity leave.

Anushka had accompanied Virat to the UAE where the entire 13th season of IPL was held due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the end of the season, she then returned home while Kohli flew with his India teammates to Sydney in November for Australia tour.

Kohli was part of the limited-overs led of the tour and a lone Test match. He led India to a 1-2 series defeat in the ODIs before winning the preceding T20I series by a similar margin.