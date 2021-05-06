While the players hogged the limelight for their performances in the Indian Premier League 2021, it was Cred advertisements that received huge praise, off the field. Cred first came up with a Rahul Dravid ad, in which the former Indian skipper portrayed a role of an angry man in jam-packed Bangalore traffic. The advertisement was an instant hit after Dravid played an uncharacteristic role as #Indiranagarkagundahunmain started getting trending on social media platforms. Also Read - Covid-19: CSK Star Suresh Raina Urges For Oxygen, Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Responds With Help | POST

Similarly, Cred roped in actors like Jackie Shroff and singers like Kumar Sanu in their following ads. After these ads, the Credit card application came up with an ad comprising former 90s cricketers like Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath and Mahinder Singh, playing the roles of singers in a boy band.

This advertisement also received a similar response from the fans and it was once again a super hit. Venkatesh Prasad, who acted in the commercial, admitted that he didn't accept that the ad will come out good.

“Basically, I honestly never thought that it’s going to come out that way. But when it came out, looking at the reaction of the people and the messages I got, the way people were talking about the ad… things like it’s done extremely well and they were for some reason, appreciating my acting skills. I am not the boy band type of guy. It was something different. I guess I get slightly comfortable in front of the camera,” Prasad said while talking to the Grade Cricketer.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Prasad, well known for his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup, also revealed that he received praise from Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag told Prasad that it was wonderful whereas the former pacer also received credit from VVS Laxman and Javagal Srinath, who also acted in the same ad.

“Sehwag messaged me, saying it was wonderful and so did a lot of other people. VVS Laxman said it was a great ad, Javagal Srinath who also acted along with me in the ad, said ‘your acting skills are fantastic. I couldn’t believe it,” Prasad added.