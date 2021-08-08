New Delhi: FC Barcelona have parted ways with probably their greatest player ever – Lionel Messi, as a new era starts at Camp Nou. Messi, who enjoyed great success with Barcelona for 17 seasons, left the club after the contract negotiations between both parties broke down due to La Liga Financial Fair Play. Barcelona president Joan Laporta had already stated that Messi wanted to stay and the club wanted him to stay but things didn’t go as planned.Also Read - Twitterati Meltdown After Lionel Messi's Emotional Press Conference at Barcelona

With Messi’s departure, many fans want Barcelona to retire the iconic number 10 jersey which the Argentine wore for most of his time at Blaugrana. Also Read - Lionel Messi Admits He Was Ready to Take 50 Per Cent Wage Cut to Stay at Barcelona

However, Barcelona might take a tough call to not retire the number 10 jersey. According to the rules of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, each team in La Liga is only allowed to use 25 players in a squad, and they must use the squad numbers between 1 and 25. only allows the 25 first-team members to wear the digits between 1 and 25 on the back of their shirts. Also Read - Lionel Messi Opens up on Barcelona Exit: "Most Difficult Moment of my Career"

So if Barcelona decide to retire the number 10 jersey then they will be forced to have only 24 players in the squad which could be a tricky thing to do.

It will be a tough task for any player to replicate what Messi achieved at Barcelona but the league rules will force Barcelona to provide someone with the iconic number 10 jersey.

Meanwhile, in the emotional press conference on Sunday, Messi talked about Barcelona coping without his services and said that the club is more important than anyone as people will get used to it.

“The squad is great, other players will arrive, players come and go, the club is more important than anyone as Laporta said.

“People will get used to it. It might be strange at start but they will get used to it,” he added.