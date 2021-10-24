Dubai: Indian and Pakistani cricketers have come up in support for BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement at the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam made sure that their voice is heard far and wide against racism.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, T20 Live Match Cricket Updates: Rishabh Pant Departs, Virat Kohli Solid; India Eye Competitive Total vs Pakistan in Super 12 Battle

Racism has affected human lives in every aspect and sports is no different. Just before the start of the match Rohit Sharma had a brief chat with opposition captain Babar Azam and then both teams followed them to stand tall against racism. India captain Virat Kohli along with the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar and co. took a knee outside the boundary rope as Pakistani players had their hands on their heart. India also took a knee during their home series against England earlier this year to voice against discrimination.

India taking the knee we love to see it — Dhim (@dhim_13) October 24, 2021

India taking the knee. I love my respectful boys #INDvPAK — Sully Iqbal (@sully_iqbal) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and have chose to field. Virat Kohli at the toss said that it’s a big game for them and they’ll treat it very professionally.

“The message is absolutely simple and clear. I know it’s a big game for everyone around the world very keenly. Fans add a great atmosphere and vibe. As players, we need to disconnect from that a little bit.

“Use that as a motivation and not get overawed by it and hold into the emotional side of things. We need to be absolutely professional and that’s something we have done well over the years,” Kohli said.