Dubai: Virat Kohli and Co. were spotted wearing black armbands in their Super 12 match against Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday to pay their tributes to renowned cricket coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who breathed his last on Saturday. Sinha was suffering from lung cancer.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, T20 Live Cricket Match Latest Updates: Ashwin, Jadeja Three-Fers Restrict Namibia For 132/8; India on Top in Super 12 Contest

The BCCI twitter handle posted just before the commencement of the match, explaining why Team India wore black armbands in their last match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Also Read - T20 World Cup: This Indian Team is One of the Great Teams in History, Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli & Co as he Signs Off Against Namibia

#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday.#T20WorldCup #INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/U2LHEtsuN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2021

Also Read - IND vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Namibia T20, Team News For Match 42 at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 8 Monday

My deepest condolences to the family of coach #TarakSinha ji 🙏🏻 he will be remembered for his legacy of being more than a teacher of the sport. He was a mentor, friend, parent & guide to many youth who succeeded on the cricket pitch. May god bless his noble soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/STPxONV56n — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 6, 2021

Tarak Sinha who was also popularly known as ‘Ustaadji’, was a recipient of India’s Dronacharya Award in 2018 for his lifetime contributions to the sport. He is the founder of the Sonnet Club in Delhi, which has produced 12 India internationals and more than 100 first-class cricketers. Some of his famous students included Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Anjum Chopra.

He also served as the coach of the women’s cricket team between 2001 and 2002.

In his personal life, Sinha was known to have limited means. Former India international Ashish Nehra once came in for his aid and bought him an apartment in New Delhi when coach Sinha faced eviction note from his landlord.