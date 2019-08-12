Andre Russell’s onslaught with bat and ball and the heroics of Shoaib Malik went in vain as they could not take Vancouver Knights over the line against Winnipeg Hawks in the final of Global T20 Canada 2019 on Sunday. The match ended in a tie and Russell batted and bowled for the Knights in the super over but at the end the task felt too heavy on the shoulders of the West Indian all-rounder.

Chasing 193, the Knights found themselves in trying circumstances at 139/5. Russell came to the strike when his team needed 54 runs in just 19 balls. Not many gave the defending champions a chance but the Carribean power-hitter weaved his mighty magic and managed to tie the match for the Knights. He finished with an unbeaten 46 which was graced by three fours and five maximums.

He batted the super over but failed to replicate the same as he got out after hitting a six. Knights finished at 9 which Winnipeg Hawks chased down in just four balls to lift their maiden title of Global T20 Canada.

SUPER OVER! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT. @VKnights_ needed 3 off one ball and can only manage 2 Andre Russell finishes on 46(20) IT’S STILL NOT OVER!#GT2019#VKvsWH pic.twitter.com/t1QOXmrb5h — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 11, 2019

Skipper Shoaib Malik, too, tried his best with an explosive knock of 64 in just 36 deliveries but failed to see his team through. Malik held one end for the Knights as he saw wickets falling from the other. Despite scoring at a strike rate of almost 180, the Pakistani batsman failed to maintain his team’s pace with the increasing run-rate.

Earlier batting first, Winnipeg Hawks had an explosive start as the opening pair of Shaiman Anwar and Chris Lynn staged a fiery first wicket partnership of 73 in just six overs. After the Australian’s dismissal, the 40-year-old Anwar continued with his dominance as he smashed around for his 90 off just 45 balls.

Interestingly the Hawks had qualified for the playoffs as the fourth and last team. They had to cross the hurdle of an eliminator and then won the qualifier to earn a place in the final. Vancouver Knights had finished the league stages as the number one team.

This was the second edition of Canada’s premier T20 league. The first season was won by Vancouver Knights.