‘He’s A Believer & I’m A Believer As Well,’ Says Viv Richards On Comparison With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is currently preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan where India will face arch-rivals Pakistan for the opener clash.

Viv Richards and Virat Kohli. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India batter Virat Kohli is known for being one of the fittest cricketers in the world. He brought a fitness revolution to Indian cricket during his time as a captain. He made the yo-yo test compulsory for every cricketer, and that eventually helped the team in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed batter, who was terrific for the Men in Blue in the last edition of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, will once again be a key part of the team in the upcoming tournaments for India. Kohli is also having the experience of winning the World Cup in 2011, which can come in handy at some point when Rohit & Co. start their 2023 campaign.

Ahead of big tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup, Kohli once again proved his fitness level as he passed the yo yo Test at time-a-time trail of 17.2. The 34-year-old batter took onto his Instagram story and expressed his delight over it. Kohli wrote “The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote.

In a recent Instagram video on the International Cricket Council (ICC), West Indies legend cricketer Sir Viv Richards expressed his thoughts on comparisons with Virat Kohli and his admiration for the India star. The great Windies pacer has acknowledged Kohli for his passion for the game and also Richards said he’s a believer. And I’m a believer as well.

Character. Pretty much determined, fiery, and temporary as well. And all these little chibis can be attached to Vivian Richards. That’s why I’m in love with such an individual who plays with passion. And what could you say? There’s only so many superlatives. Believes that everything’s going to happen. He’s a believer. And I’m a believer as well, so I can see why there’s that particular.

