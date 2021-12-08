HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HFC vs BFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: The upcoming clash between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign will be an entertaining contest. Both teams come into this fixture on the back of dropping points in their previous fixtures, but Hyderabad have a slight edge as they're unbeaten in their last two games. As both teams search for their second win of the season, the Nizams will look to find some consistency and take home the three points, after drawing the last match against Jamshedpur FC. At the same time, the Blues will look to end a three-match winless run by winning against HFC. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, HFC vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction, HFC vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

HFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ashish Rai, Roshan Singh, Silva Almeida, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammed, Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Bart Ogbeche, Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

HFC vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Alan Costa, Yronndu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri.

HFC vs BFC Squads