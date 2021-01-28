HFC vs BFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their five-game undefeated run and retain their position in the top four when they cross swords with Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match on Thursday. Hyderabad had a great start to the season but soon found themselves dropping points. Despite the slip-ups, they managed two wins and three successive draws in their last five matches to go into the business end of the season still in the top four. As they take on Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan on Thursday, coach Manuel Marquez knows that a win will go a long way in helping them stay there. In their last three games, the Nizams managed to keep two clean sheets and the coach said that more of these could win matches for the team. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are winless in their last seven games and their hopes of a revival are fading fast. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games and find themselves in an unfamiliar seventh spot.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 28.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Cleiton Silva (VC), Halicharan Narzary, Erik Paartalu, Leon Augustine

Strikers: Aridane Santana (C), Sunil Chhetri

HFC vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Aridane Santana.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Parag Shrivas, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.

HFC vs BFC SQUADS

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip.

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

