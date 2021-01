HFC vs CFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC meet Chennaiyin FC for the second time this season and will aim to complete a double over them when they square off today. So far, Hyderabad have played 14 matches and with four wins, seven draws and three defeats are fifth in the standings with 19 points. On the other hand, Chennaiyin are sixth with three wins, seven draws and four defeats.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will start at 5:00 PM IST – January 31.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium.

HFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Aridane Santana (captain), Esmael Goncalves (vice-captain), Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Halicharan Narzary, Memo Moura, Lalliazuala Chhangte, Joel Chianese

HFC vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

HFC vs CFC SQUADS

Hyderabad FC: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Sankar Roy, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Roland Alberg, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

