Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match HFC vs FCG Match at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will take on FC Goa the Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama on Wednesday evening, December 30. The Hero Indian Super League HFC vs FCG match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Languishing at the bottom half of the table after suffering back-to-back defeats, Hyderabad FC would look to exploit the defensive woes of FC Goa when the two sides clash in an Indian Super League match. It has been a mixed campaign for Hyderabad so far. Manuel Marquez’s side were unbeaten after five games but back-to-back defeats have seen them slip to eighth on the table. Another stern test from FC Goa awaits them at the Tilak Maidan Stadium but the Gaurs’ defensive woes will provide Hyderabad a glimmer of hope to get their campaign back on track. Sixth-placed FC Goa have been among the most fearsome attacking teams this season, having scored 10 goals so far. However, in defence, they have found it hard to keep things tight, conceding nine goals while recording just one clean sheet. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - ODL vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 Cricket League Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 30 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 30. Also Read - ODT v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 MGM Odisha T20 2020 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 3:30 PM IST December 30 Wednesday

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama. Also Read - BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Football Match at American Express Community Stadium 11:30 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Joao Victor

Strikers: Aridane Santana (VC), Igor Angulo (C)

HFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo.

HFC vs FCG SQUADS

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

