HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HFC vs JFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: Bolstered by the arrival of Daniel Chima Chukwu in their already lethal attacking arsenal, Jamshedpur FC will look to continue snapping at Kerala Blasters’ heels at the top of the table, when they take on Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Jamshedpur, placed second in the points table with 19 in their kitty from 11 games, added striker Chima to their ranks on Saturday. The Nigerian moved to Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal where he scored two goals. The Men of Steel are one point adrift of league leaders Kerala Blasters who play on Sunday but a win on the morrow would keep them very much in the fray for a top-spot and if Kerala drop points, the Men of Steel could regain pole position. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, HFC vs JFC Fantasy Football Prediction, HFC vs JFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vivo Pro Kabaddi Match 61: Captain, Playing 7s, Fantasy Picks- Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Team News For Today's Kabaddi Match at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 8:30 PM IST January 17 Monday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - PUN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 60 Between Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 17 Monday

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium. Also Read - TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 58 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 16 Sunday

HFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir.

Captain: Greg Stewart, Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

HFC vs HFC Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio.

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.