Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match HFC vs JFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Wednesday evening, December 2. The Hero Indian Super League HFC vs JFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Hyderabad FC will look to continue their unbeaten run when they play their third game in 10 days, taking on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday. While the league has seen a series of draws over the weekend, Hyderabad and Jamshedpur are coming into the game on the back of contrasting form. While Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad are unbeaten in two games to be currently placed at the fourth position, Owen Coyle"s Jamshedpur are ninth in the table. Jamshedpur played two eventful games so far – a season-opening 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC followed by a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC. While Marquez"s men put in a strong performance on the night, injuries to Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese dampened a spirited outing from the club. However, there were plenty of positives to take from the game, as HFC registered consecutive clean sheets and were comfortable in keeping Bengaluru's attack at bay for most of that game. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 2.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

HFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Pal

Defenders: Stephen Eze, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai

Midfielders: Halicharan Nazary, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Aridane Santana

HFC vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Pal, Konsham Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Lluís Sastre, Aridane, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Poojary.

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

HFC vs JFC SQUADS

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC): TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela.

