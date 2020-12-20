Dream11 Team Prediction

HFC vs MCFC Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan 5.00 PM IST December 20 Sunday:

Unbeaten Hyderabad FC have got off to a good start to the season and they would be looking to keep it going when they face league leaders Mumbai City at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will start at 5.00 PM IST – December 20.

Venue: Tilak Maidan.

HFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Aridane Santana and Adam le Fondre.

Captain: Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

SQUADS

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

