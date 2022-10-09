HFC vs MCFC Live Streaming Hero ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC will be up against Hyderabad FC in their first encounter of the new season of Indian Super League on October 9. The game will start at 7.30 PM IST.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of HFC vs MCFC Hero ISL 2022-23 match online and on TV in India

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC?

The Hero ISL match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Sunday October 9 from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - ISL 2022-23 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Streaming, Match Timings, Format: All You Need to Know

Where is the Hero ISL match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC in India?

The Hero ISL match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Vikram Singh, Mohamad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera,

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Laxmikant Kattimani, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor,