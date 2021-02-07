HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match HFC vs NEUFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2021, Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday evening, February 7. The Hero Indian Super League HFC vs NEUFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Going through a purple patch, both Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United will look to continue their momentum and stay in contention for the playoffs when they clash in the Indian Super League. Last season, Hyderabad and NorthEast United finished at the bottom of the ISL table. But the two teams have turned around things in style in the current campaign. At present, FC Goa, Hyderabad and NEUFC have accumulated 22 points after 15 games with the Gaurs occupying the third spot.

Hyderabad are placed fourth just above NEUFC, thanks to a better goal difference, a win for either side could propel them to third. While the Nizams have been unbeaten in their last seven matches, NEUFC have turned their campaign around and boosted their playoff chances, remaining unbeaten in their last five outings. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 7.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

HFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mashoor Shareef

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego (VC)

Strikers: Aridane Santana (C), Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

HFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C).

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

HFC vs NEUFC SQUADS

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath.

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

