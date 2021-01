HFC vs OFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match HFC vs OFC Match at Fatorda Stadium: Hyderabad and Odisha will take on each other for the second time this season tonight in what will be the 64th match of the ongoing ISL season. Hyderabad had started their campaign on a winning note when they beat Odisha in November. With 16 points from 11 matches so far, they are currently fourth in the standings. Odisha have been struggling with just one win from 11 matches so far. Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, HFC Dream11 Team Player List, OFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL, Online Football Tips – Indian Super League, Online Football Tips And Prediction- HFC vs OFC Indian Super League, Fantasy Tips

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 19.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

HFC vs OFC My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Jacob Tratt, Akash Mishra, Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Diego Mauricio, Joel Chianese (vice-captain), Aridane Santana (captain)

HFC vs OFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

HFC vs OFC Full Squads

Hyderabad FC: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Roland Alberg, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

