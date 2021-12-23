HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HFC vs SCEB at GMC Athletic Stadium: In a high-octane battle on terrific Thursday of Hero ISL tournament, high-flying Hyderabad FC will take on SC East Bengal at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The Hero ISL HFC vs SCEB match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 23. Hyderabad will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and bridge the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC when they take on wooden spooners East Bengal in on Thursday. Hyderabad are on a five-match unbeaten streak, the joint longest unbeaten streak this season along with Kerala Blasters. They have a game in hand and with a win against lowly East Bengal, they can move to the second spot with 14 points, one adrift of Mumbai who have 15 from seven matches. The Nizams have looked one of the most balanced sides this season with attack and defence clicking in tandem. In East Bengal, they have a side who are on an 11-match winless streak (4 matches last season and 7 matches this season). East Bengal are a different story altogether. Jose Manuel Diaz’s men are at the foot of the table with three points from seven engagements. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, HFC vs SCEB Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, HFC vs SCEB Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Lanka Premier League T20 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's- Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings T20 Match, Team News From R.Premadasa Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 23. Also Read - NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints MCA All Star T10 Bash Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro T10, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 6:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. Also Read - HAR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 7 Between Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Franjo Price, Raju Gaikwad, Juanan, Tomislav Mrcela

Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic, Joao Victor, Mohammed Rafique, Nikhil Poojari

Strikers: Naorem Mahesh Singh (VC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (C)

HFC vs SCEB Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Souvik Chakrabarti, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Daniel Chukwu.

HFC vs SCEB SQUADS

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Javier Siverio-Toro, Mohammad Yasir, Aniket Jadhav, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Aaren DSilva, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Gurmeet Singh (GK), Halicharan Narzary, Pritam Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate (GK).

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Amarjit Singh, Semboi Haokip, Sankar Roy (GK), Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Suvam Sen (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Daniel Gomes, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Sarineo Fernandes, Balwant Singh, Saikhom Goutam Singh, Loken Meitei, Akashdeep Singh-I, Songpu Singsit, Romeo Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Subha Ghosh, Siddhant Shirodkar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HFC Dream11 Team/ SCEB Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Hero ISL/ Fantasy Football Tips and more.