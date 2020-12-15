Dream11 Team Prediction
After three consecutive draws, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back and register a win against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in Match 29 of the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday.
The Nizams are currently unbeaten in the league after four games. But despite starting off with a win, they have even results in their last three matches. Another huge concern for the side has been their scoring ability. They have scored just one goal from open play (three altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign.
However, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez brushed off claims regarding any pressure on his side. “For me, pressure is if you are at the bottom or these kind of things — sorry because East Bengal are at the bottom. But our team is playing good football and we don’t have pressure,” Marquez said.
Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 15.
Venue: Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
HFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team
Sankar Roy (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Ashish Rai, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana
Probable Starting XIs
Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Souvik Chakrabarti; Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco
SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth
