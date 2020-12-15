Dream11 Team Prediction

HFC vs SCEB Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa 7.30 PM IST December 15 Tuesday:

After three consecutive draws, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back and register a win against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in Match 29 of the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Tuesday.

The Nizams are currently unbeaten in the league after four games. But despite starting off with a win, they have even results in their last three matches. Another huge concern for the side has been their scoring ability. They have scored just one goal from open play (three altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign.

However, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez brushed off claims regarding any pressure on his side. “For me, pressure is if you are at the bottom or these kind of things — sorry because East Bengal are at the bottom. But our team is playing good football and we don’t have pressure,” Marquez said.