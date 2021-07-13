HIB vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Club Friendlies

Hibernian vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Club Friendlies 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match HIB vs ARS at Easter Road: In another exciting Club Friendlies encounter on Tuesday evening, Arsenal will square off against Hibernian at the Easter Road. The Club Friendlies HIB vs ARS clash will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST – July 13 in India. Hibernian played Stoke City in a Club friendly game a couple of days ago. On matchday, Scott Allan scored an emotional first Hibs goal since his return from a heart condition in the cinch Premiership club's friendly which ended in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City. The match ended in a draw. Arsenal, on the other hand, were involved in a stalemate against Villarreal in the second leg of the Europa's. semis, Arsenal was down 2-1 after a humiliating defeat in the first leg. With either side failing to score a goal, the 2-1 aggregate knocked out Arsenal from the title run. Here is the Club Friendlies Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HIB vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, HIB vs ARS Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, HIB vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs Club Friendlies, Fantasy Football Prediction – Hibernian vs Arsenal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Club Friendlies.

Kick-Off Time: The Club Friendlies match between Hibernian vs Arsenal will start at 10:30 PM IST – July 13.

Venue: Easter Road.

HIB vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Matt Macey

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Paul Hanlon

Midfielders: Martin Boyle, Jamie Murphy, Bukayo Saka (VC), Granit Xhaka

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang (C)

HIB vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Hibernian: Matt Macey (GK), Josh Doig, Ryan Porteous, Darren McGregor, Chris Cadden, Joe Newell, Alexandros Gogic, Scott Allan, Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet, Jamie Murphy.

Arsenal: Runar Alex Runarsson (GK), Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Matt Holding, Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette.

HIB vs ARS SQUADS

Hibernian (HIB): Paul Hanlon, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Melker Hallberg, Jamie Murphy, Martin Boyle, Lewis Stevenson, Sean Mackie, Matt Macey, Steven Bardley, Darren McGregor.

Arsenal (ARS): Alebandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Saka Willian, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Pierre-Emerick-Aubameya, Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Hector Bellerin.

