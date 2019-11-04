An American high-school football coach has been handed a one-match suspension after his team ransacked their opponents recording a lopsided 61-13 victory.

Painedge Red Devils continued their unbeaten streak thrashing South Side Cyclones on October 25, their penultimate league match ahead of the playoffs. However, the scoreline wasn’t taken kindly by a special “lopsided score committee” that summoned coach Robert Shaver to explain the performance of his charges.

A little context here that might give you an idea behind the unusual decision. Nassau County has a policy, New York Times reports, that prevents the occurrence of such overwhelmingly one-sided contests – A team that wins by a margin above 42 points must explain their actions. As per the three-year-old policy, if the margin touches 42 points, the coach should substitute his first-team players to avoid poor sportsmanship.

Shaver was found to have violated the policy and consequently handed the suspension. “The spirit of the rule is to prevent better teams from running up on lesser programs and sportsmanship and dignity and all that stuff. I get it. That didn’t happen,” Shaver was quoted as saying in media reports.

Explaining why he didn’t make the changes, Shaver said he feared their opponents might make a comeback even though they were leading by 35 points.

His opposite number though had no issues suffering a humbling defeat. “I had spoken to coach Shaver, I told him I had no issues,” South Side coach Phil Onesto said.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Plainedge superintendent Edward A. Salina Jr criticised the committe’s decision, terming it as a “kangaroo court”. “Who said they are experts on sportsmanship? What are you teaching children by saying play fairly but now you are playing too well, don’t play anymore for the rest of the game. Where’s the life lessons?” his letter read.