Caleb Dokter, a footballer of Western Christian Boys’ Soccer team, scored an impossible goal with his backside in the top division of Iowa’s High School Athletic Association in the United States of America. His team won the game against Missouri Valley with a whopping margin of 10-0 before it was called off with 36 minutes still left to play on the basis of ‘mercy rule’.

The goal was filmed by journalist Travis Chinn, who lauded this cheeky goal by terming it as “goal of the year”. As the video was posted on social media it went berserk and became viral in couple of hours as the leading media organizations picked it up.

There have been many occasions when players have scored goals with their back. Like a goal scored by Marcelo during a Bundesliga match between Hanover 96 and SS Lazio. It was scored by the defender when his team were 2-0 down and it was the start of their comeback as they had scored another one to ensure a 2-2 draw.

While social media has been flooded with this “butt goal”, international football is gearing up for the biggest week of this season as it nears the final of UEFA Europa League final and UEFA Champions League final within a span of four days. This will be the first time when four English clubs will be in the finals of both the European tournaments. Chelsea will lock horn with Arsenal in the last match of Europa League while Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur F.C. at Madrid in the Champions League final.