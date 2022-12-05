live

Highlights | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: CRO Beat JPN To Qualify For Q/f

Updated: December 5, 2022 11:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Qatar: Croatia beat Japan to qualify for quarterfinal. Croatian goalkeeper saved a hattrick of penalties to help his team go through. 

Even though Croatia qualified for the last 16 with a 0-0 draw over Belgium, it wasn’t without its nervous moments and if Romelu Lukaku had been even just a bit more effective in front of goal, the 2018 runners-up would have been out of the tournament.

The Japanese will have focused on Croatia’s lack of pace in midfield and defence as a weak point and players such as Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma, who made such an impact against Spain, will think they have a good chance of a repeat performance.

Live Updates

  • 11:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: 4th attempt – JPN 1-3 CRO – Croatia are through to the quarter final

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: 3rd attempt – JPN 1-2 CRO

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: 2nd attempt – JPN 0-2 CRO

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: 1st attempt – JPN 0-1 CRO

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: OH!!! just went wide. We have a penalty shoot-out on our hands to decide the outcome of the game. JPN 1-1 CRO (120″)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: The 2nd half of the extra time is coming to an end. If either of these teams won’t take a lead – There is going to be a penalty shoot-out. JPN 1-1 CRO (115″)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Japan on the attack. Incredible rally between the players. Corner! Sharp work from the Croatian goalkeeper. JPN 1-1 CRO (106″)

  • 10:35 PM IST

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: 90 minutes have ended. Extra time has been added. JPN 1-1 CRO (90″)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Japan on the attack as Yoshida is pressing forward. Croatians are creating their chances as well. JPN 1-1 CRO (85″)

Published Date: December 5, 2022 11:18 PM IST

Updated Date: December 5, 2022 11:20 PM IST