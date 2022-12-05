live

Highlights | Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: CRO Beat JPN To Qualify For Q/f

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Croatia, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Croatia, Group of 16 Score and Match Updates

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan vs Croatia, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!

Qatar: Croatia beat Japan to qualify for quarterfinal. Croatian goalkeeper saved a hattrick of penalties to help his team go through.

Even though Croatia qualified for the last 16 with a 0-0 draw over Belgium, it wasn’t without its nervous moments and if Romelu Lukaku had been even just a bit more effective in front of goal, the 2018 runners-up would have been out of the tournament.

The Japanese will have focused on Croatia’s lack of pace in midfield and defence as a weak point and players such as Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma, who made such an impact against Spain, will think they have a good chance of a repeat performance.

Load More