Highlights PSL Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier As it Happened

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Shahnawaz Dahani stars as Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs. Until Fakhar Zaman was on the crease, Lahore well and truly believed that they can achieve the target. However, the Fakhar departed, Lahore went down like a pack of cards. Rossouw half century helped Multan Sultan reach a respectable total.

Lahore has lost an early wicket in pursuit of chasing 164. Abdullah Shafique departs early and Kamran Ghulam has joined Fakhar Zaman in the middle.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and captain Shaheen Afridi have elected to field first. Mohammed Hafeez picks up the first wicket off the match and Shan Masood departs early. Aamer Azmat joins Mohammed Rizwan. 

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Philip Salt(w), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Will Multan Sultans make their second consecutive PSL final or will Shaheen conjure something miraculous this time for Lahore? Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: ITS ALL OVER!!!! Dahani finishes it on a high. Multan Sultan reach the finals as they beat Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs.

  • 11:54 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: This has been a comprehensive performance from bowlers of Multan Sultans. Incredible comeback courtesy of Shahnawaz Dahani. 3 wickets and a catch. Last over in progress. 28 required off last 2 balls.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Shahnawaz Dahani is the find for Multan Sultans. Exceptional bowling. OUT!!! Another wicket falls and this time its Samit Patel. Dahani takes a brilliant catch. The game is now drifted away from Lahore. Lahore 126-8 after 18 overs.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: OUT!!! David Willey removes the most important batter of Lahore Qalandars. Fakhar Zaman departs for 63(45). Lahore Qalandars now reeling at 109-5 after 15 overs.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Coach Andy Flower was on the ground in the break. OUT!!! Shahnawaz Dahani has been brought into the attack and strikes it. Multan Sultans right back into the game. Lahore: 102/4 after 13.3 overs.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Fakhar Zaman is in exceptional form right now. Imran Tahir is the best bowler of Multan Sultans right now. He has been taken to cleaners right now. Two consecutive sixes in the over and now a massive six over long on. Lahore now 99-3 after 13 overs.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Imran Tahir into the attack. OUT!!! Error in judgement while running and Kamran Ghulam departs courtesy of a good throw from the boundary. Lahore now 47-2 after 8 overs.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Inside edge and just misses the stump by a whisker!!! Shahnawaz Dahani tries to be cheeky and Rizwan is not amused. Then breaks into laughter. What a character. Powerplay done. Lahore 38-1 after 6 overs.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Poor delivery from Rumman Raees. Down the leg side and Kamran Ghulam just plays it down the leg side for FOUR!!! Good comeback from Raees. 6 runs off the over. Lahore now 23-1 after 4 overs.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE | MUL vs LAH T20 Score: Asif Afridi brought back for his 2nd over. Rizwan is banking on the idea of bowling a spinner and it has paid dividends. Loud appeal for LBW!!! and given OUT!! by Aleem Dar. No bat involved and it looks dead. OUT!!! Abdullah Shafique departs. Lahore 17-1 after 2.4 overs.