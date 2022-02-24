Highlights PSL Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier As it Happened

Lahore: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Shahnawaz Dahani stars as Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs. Until Fakhar Zaman was on the crease, Lahore well and truly believed that they can achieve the target. However, the Fakhar departed, Lahore went down like a pack of cards. Rossouw half century helped Multan Sultan reach a respectable total.

Lahore has lost an early wicket in pursuit of chasing 164. Abdullah Shafique departs early and Kamran Ghulam has joined Fakhar Zaman in the middle.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and captain Shaheen Afridi have elected to field first. Mohammed Hafeez picks up the first wicket off the match and Shan Masood departs early. Aamer Azmat joins Mohammed Rizwan.

Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Philip Salt(w), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Will Multan Sultans make their second consecutive PSL final or will Shaheen conjure something miraculous this time for Lahore? Stay tuned for live updates.

