  • 12:43 PM IST

    And breath. India have made a terrific comeback with an all-round show on a pitch that saw England failing to cross 200 in either of their innings. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma hit a century as they posted 329. In reply, England were skittled for 134 with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his 29th five-wicket haul. In the second dig, Ashwin scored a memorable century, his fifth in the format, as he helped India set England a massive 482 runs to win. India then wrapped up England’s second innings inside 55 overs as they were bowled out for 164. With this win, India have levelled the series at one-all and are still alive in the hunt for a final spot at the inaugural ICC World Test Championship set to be played later this year.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    WICKET! Kuldeep strikes to remove the big-hitting Moeen Ali who has been stumped on 43 off 18. England 164-all out as India register a crushing 317-run win and draw level at one-all in the four-match series in Chennai today. Kuldeep finishes with 2/25.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Live: Another big over for England. Moeen Ali in sight of a record now. The record for the fastest fifty in Test cricket is off 21 deliveries. Moeen is batting on 38 off 16. Can he do it? That will be some consolation for him and his team from a contest that has been so one-sided.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Over 53: Kuldeep Yadav continues. Stuart Broad starts the over with a four through covers. No runs scored off the remaining five. Meanwhile, Axar is the sixth India spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    Over 52: SIX, SIX, SIX. Moeen Ali is surely entertaining the crowd in Chennai. Wickets keep tumbling at one end but Moeen is smacking them all over the park. Axar has been belted for three sixes off consecutive deliveries. Moeen is batting on 28 off 12. England 145/9, chasing 482

  • 12:24 PM IST

    A maiden five-wicket haul for Axar Patel on debut.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    India vs England Live: OUT! Another one bites the dust. Axar Patel strikes to remove Olly Stone by having him out lbw for a five-ball duck. Stone reviewed but the on-field decision stayed. England nine down now. India a wicket away from drawing level at 1-1 in the four-match series. Score 126/9

  • 12:21 PM IST

    Overs 52: Moeen Ali isn’t going down without having some fun. He has belted a six and a four off Kuldeep Yadav to move to 10 off 9. But how long can he persist it with? He has only two wickets to play with now.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score: OUT! Axar gets his fourth wicket of the innings and it’s the big scalp of England captain Joe Root who edges to be caught by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. He scored 33 off 92. A big wicket for India this. After pitching on the rough, the ball bounces high as it kisses the glove of Root and flies safely into the hands of Rahane, The tourists have now lost their eight wickets including that of Root. Score 116/8 in 49,2 overs. chasing 482 on Day 4

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Welcome back for the second session of the Day 4. Will this be the final session of this Test? Or will Joe Root and Moeen Ali manage to put up some resistance? Indian team receiving some words of inspiration from their captain Virat Kohli. Kuldeep Yadav to resume his over. Here we go.

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India will look to seal the match in the first two sessions after dominating the first three days of the Test. However, captain Joe Root is going to be the key for England to bounce back in the game but a miraculous innings will only save the game for them. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Match Online And on TV

On Day 3, Ravichandran Ashwin made full use of playing at his home ground to slam the fifth Test century. During his masterclass, Ashwin slammed 14 fours and a six. He was castled by Olly Stone on 106 runs. Ashwin also shared a 96-run stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli to rebuild India innings after the middle-order collapse. Kohli also played a crucial knock of 62 runs. The Indian skipper played with a lot of discipline after getting bowled on a duck in the first innings. England lost the wickets of Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and Jack Leach on Day 3 as they managed to post just  53 runs at Stumps. England need 429 runs to win the match. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin's Masterclass Puts India in Driving Seat Against England

