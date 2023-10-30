By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 30: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets in Pune.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 Highlights: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan pulled off yet another upset after their 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With three wins from six games, Afghanistan are now sitting fifth on the table and are above teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
