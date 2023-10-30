Top Recommended Stories

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 30: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets in Pune.

Updated: October 30, 2023 10:46 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 30th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 Highlights: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan pulled off yet another upset after their 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With three wins from six games, Afghanistan are now sitting fifth on the table and are above teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:43 PM IST
    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Afghanistan are now in the fifth spot on the points table above teams like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and defending Champions England. They still have three matches left. Can they do the unthinkable and qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023? AFG 242/3 (45.2)
  • Oct 30, 2023 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: That’s it! Afghanistan does it again!! They have defeated the Sri Lankans by 7 wickets today! What a World Cup it has been for them! First it was England, followed by Pakistan and now the Lankan Lions! AFG 242/3 (45.2)

  • Oct 30, 2023 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Afghanistan are now at 145/3. They are pretty much close to the run-chase. AFG 145/3 (31.4)

  • Oct 30, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: 19 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 83/2. AFG 83/2 (19)

  • Oct 30, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: We are back for the run-chase and Afghanistan lose an early wicket! Madushanka removes Gurbaz for a duck. AFG 2/1 (1)

  • Oct 30, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: That’s it! Sri Lanka are all out on 241 runs!

  • Oct 30, 2023 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: With 4 overs to go, Sri Lanka have managed to put up 222/7. SL 222/7 (46)

  • Oct 30, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Samarawickrama has been sent back to the pavilion by Mujeeb! Sri Lanka have lost their 3rd wicket and on comes Dhananjaya de Silva to the crease. SL 151/4 (32)

  • Oct 30, 2023 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: After Nissanka’s departure, Mendis and Samarawickrama have steadied Sri Lanka’s ship with a 50-run stand. The run-rate is close to 5 now and they will be looking to better it in the coming overs. SL 134/3 (27.4)

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: 23 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 115/2. After Nissanka’s departure, it’s down to Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickram to take the game from here on. SL 115/2 (22)

