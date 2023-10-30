Home

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 30: Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets in Pune.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sri Lanka VS Afghanistan 241 (49.3) 241/3 (45.1) Run Rate: (Current: 5.34) AFG need 1 run in 29 balls at 0.20 rpo Last Wicket: Rahmat Shah c Dimuth Karunaratne b Kasun Rajitha 62 (74) - 131/3 in 27.6 Over Azmatullah Omarzai 72 * (62) 6x4, 3x6 Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) 58 (74) 2x4, 1x6 Dushmantha Chameera (9.1-0-50-0) * Kasun Rajitha (10-0-48-1)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 Highlights: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan pulled off yet another upset after their 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With three wins from six games, Afghanistan are now sitting fifth on the table and are above teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

