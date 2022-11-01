Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

After registering a comfortable win over Ireland in their first game, Sri Lanka lost their way, being hammered by Australia and New Zealand in the next two encounters. There is not much to talk about Afghanistan as two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. In the first game, they did give England a run for their money, taking the match to the 19th over while defending a low total of 112.

SL vs AFG Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    “The wicket got slower towards the end. The fast bowlers bowled too full and we erred with our lines and lengths. We gave away too many opportunities for them to hit. We didn’t play any game in the last 10 games, we didn’t get any momentum. We have one more game, hopefully we do well.” Said Afghanistan skipper Nabi

    Mohammad Nabi: We got a good start in the powerplay. We didn’t keep the momentum going. We tried to post a good score on the board. The wicket got slower towards the end.

    Wanindu Hasaranga, Player of the Match: We lost last two games against Australia and New Zealand. We had to play our best game. I am really happy. Last game also I thought Zampa bowled well. I tried to vary my pace here. Perth was very good for the batters. I had gone for a few runs against Australia. But I knew I will bounce back. I had the support of big boundaries here.

    Dhananjaya de Silva has guided his team to a comprehensive victory over their Asian counterparts! This has been a comfortable win for Sri Lanka and they keep their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive with a 6-wicket win. They negotiated a tricky run chase with ease with the top order finally putting up a steady performance. Afghanistan will exit the tournament with this loss and will find themselves looking back at the two washed-out games. They have a chance to dent Australia’s hope and pick up a consolation win in their last fixture.

    Dhananjaya de Silva finishes in off style. Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets. What a great performance by Asia Champions.

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka has now cleared things up as they want to win the game. The batting is confident enough to score runs. This was a good over for the batting team. SL 129/3 (17)

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka needs 23 runs in 23 balls.

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: It was a testing over by Afghanistan bowler as Rashid just gave three runs and batters were seen struggling while playing the ball. SL 121/3 (16)

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: What a spin that was. Just two balls left for Rashid’s last over.