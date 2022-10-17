Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan put up a clinical performance as they beat Bangladesh by 62 runs in their first warmup match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This victory will give them a big boost as they will take on Pakistan next in their second warm-up game on 19th October.Also Read - England vs Pakistan T20 Highlights World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Curran-Brook Power ENG To 6-wicket Win

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed. Also Read - Ind vs Aus Practice Match: Some Aspects Look Comforting, Batters Need To Get Dimensions Right

Live Updates

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match: That’s it! Afghanistan win! They beat Bangladesh by 62 runs. BAN 98/9 (20)

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match: 18 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 79/8. BAN 79/8

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: 14 overs gone, Bangladesh in deep trouble as they are reeling at 63/8. BAN 63/8.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: 10 overs gone, Bangladesh are in serious trouble, reelin at 47/6. BAN 47/6 (10)

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: Another wicket has been lost for the Bangla Tigers and the equation is getting tougher and tougher for the hosts. 7 overs gone, Bangladesh are still reeling at 32/5. BAN 32/5 (7)

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Bangladesh in deep trouble! Bangla Tigers reeling at 26/4. Farooqi is on fire for Afghanistan! BAN 26/4

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Najmul, Mehedy open innings for Bangladesh. First over done and dusted, Bangla Tigers are now at 5/0. BAN 5/0 (1)

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Afghanistan put up 160 runs on the board. Zadran and Nabi played crucial knocks to get the Afghans past 155+. AFG 160/7 (20)

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: It is a below-par show by Afghan batsmen so far. This will put pressure on their bowling unit as well. The last few overs of the innings are very crucial for them

  • 2:43 PM IST
    LIVE AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Another wicket falls! Afghanistan is in huge trouble. Najibullah Zadran departs. Hasan Mahmud picks up his second wicket. Afghanistan 113/5 in 16.4 overs.