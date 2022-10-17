Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan put up a clinical performance as they beat Bangladesh by 62 runs in their first warmup match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This victory will give them a big boost as they will take on Pakistan next in their second warm-up game on 19th October.Also Read - England vs Pakistan T20 Highlights World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Curran-Brook Power ENG To 6-wicket Win

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.