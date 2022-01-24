Highlights Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4 Live Match Today Updates — IMR 157/8 (20) ALN 193/4 (20)

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the first match of the Legends Cricket League between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. The India Maharajas led by Mohammed Kaif won the toss and elected to bowl first. The pitch looked a good one to bat as the Asia Lions reached 193 for 4 at the end of their 20 overs, courtesy of a brilliant fifty by Tharanga and a great counter-attacking 69 off 28 by Asghar Afghan. For the Maharajas, Wasim Jaffer will be seen playing today along with S Badrinath and Nikhil Chopra. Most are forced changes due to illness and injuries. Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando will be playing today for the Asia Lions led by Misbah-ul-Haq. Irfan Pathan is not fit to play after taking part in the first game while Asghar Afghan gets an opportunity to play for the Asia Lions after retiring from all forms of the game only recently.Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Teams: Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: India or Pakistan - Who Will Win? Shoaib Akhtar Makes BOLD Prediction

India Maharajas (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Nikhil Chopra, Manpreet Gony, Amit Bhandari, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel Also Read - INM vs ASL, Legends Cricket League Dream 11 Team Prediction LLC - T20 Match 04: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today India Maharajas vs Asia Lions T20 at Al Amerat 08:00 PM IST Jan 24 Mon

Asia Lions (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan

Check India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League Live Cricket Score, IMR vs ALN T20 Live Score and IMR vs ALN Live Streaming Online, IMR vs ALN Dream11 Prediction Today and India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 11:53 PM IST
    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Thank you for joining us as we look forward to your company in the next match.





  • 11:51 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: A comprehensive victory for Asia Lions. India Maharajas were never in the chase other than when Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny were batting. IMR 157/8 (20)

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: India Maharahas have lost their way in the run chase. They have lost Pathan and Binny in quick succession. Asia Lions right on top now. IMR 136/6 (17

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Just when Maharajas were getting on track in the chase, Binny departs. Rafique gets the wicket. All eyes will be on Yusuf Pathan. IMR 97/4 (12)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Stuart Binny is starting to cut loose. First hits Fernando for a couple of boundaries, then follows it up with a six. This will give the chase the momentum. IMR 76/3 (10)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Wicket! Jaffer departs. And India Maharajas sink further. Asia Lions are on top at the moment. INR 56/3 (8)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Lions are chipping away with the overs. A couple of quiet overs and the Maharajas are now feeling the pressure. IMR 52/2 (7)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Three fours in a row! Wasim Jaffer is on fire. He is taking the attack to the opposition. The chase is on. Badrinath now joins the party. Gets another boundary. IMR 40/2 (5)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Asia Lions have struck early. They have got rid of Naman Ojha. Akhtar gives them their first breakthrough. IMR 18/1 (3)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: We are back for the chase. Wasim Jaffer and Naman Ojha would look to get their team off to a great start in the run chase. End of the first over. IMR 4/0 (1)