  • HIGHLIGHTS | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Play Called Off Due To Rain On Day 3, England Lead By 35 Runs
Highlights | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Close to 57 overs were lost because of rain, and so there will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5.

Updated: June 19, 2023 12:08 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Joe Root

0* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Ollie Pope

0 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Pat Cummins

(5.3-1-9-1)*

Scott Boland

(2-1-1-1)
HIGHLIGHTS | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: England’s batters faced threatening clouds above and hostile Australian bowlers below as the latest twist in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston saw the hosts reduced to 28/2 in their second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35. Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch with Usman Khawaja out for a superb 141. When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 12:02 AM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: So that’s it. Play has been called off for the day. Close to 57 overs were lost because of rain, and so there will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5.

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: There is no sign of stopping of rain. The Umpires are out with umbrellas and they will inspect again at 6 PM local time.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Much to the delight of England, the rain is starting to fall again. This last 20 minutes of play were ugly to bat. Gloomy, windy and the ball swaying both directions.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Pat Cummins gets the breakthrough after the rain break. Ben Duckett departs for 19. Zak Crawley perishes too in the next over off Scott Boland. Two wickets in two overs for Australia. ENG 27/2

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Some good news coming from the centre. The rain has stopped and the match should resume at 8 PM IST. Tea will be taken at 9.30 PM IST.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain stops play in Edgbaston. It has gotten gloomier and the covers coming in. Players go off. The rain is fairly mild, hopefully just a short delay.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: The start has been good for England as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley take a cautious approach in the second innings. ENG 24/0 at the end of 6 overs.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett open the batting for England. Pat Cummins will open the attack for Australia.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Moeen Ali fined 25% of his match fees and awarded one demerit point for breaching ICC Code of Conduct. This is for applying a drying agent (pain relief spray) to his bowling arm.

