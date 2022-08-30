Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, BAN vs AFG, AFG vs BAN, Sharjah: Zadran Powers AFG To 7-wicket Win; Nabi Departs, AFG In Spot Of Bother; AFG Lose Gurbaz Early In Chase; AFG Bowlers Restrict BAN To 127/7 After 20 Overs; Mahmudullah Departs, Mosaddek Key For Strong Finish; Mosaddek-Mahmudullah Steady BAN; AFG In Control As Mujeeb Runs Riot; BAN Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Mohammad Nabi at the toss, “The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total. | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss said, “We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do. We have three seamers and two spinners – so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers hopefully we can show what we can do. (On Asia Cup) We are all neighbouring countries, everyone wants to watch us play each other so I am happy to be part of such a competition.Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong

Check Playing 11’s here:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Slams Journalist Over 'Baap Baap Hota Hain' Query; Says Had Sehwag Said This, He Wouldn't Have Survived

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
 Also Read - Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli; Says I am a Big Fan, Want Him to Come Back in Form

Live Updates

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: It is all over!!! Afghanistan won by 7 wickets.

  • 10:13 PM IST

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: OUT!!! Mosaddek was the top scorer with the bat, now he is doing it with the ball as well. Hazratullah Zazai falls for 23(26). The run-rate is now below 5. AFG 46/2 (9.3)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: FOUR!!! That is a well calculated smash from Zazai. He went on to the back foot and creamed it through the covers. Smart batting from the otherwise brutal batter. AFG 45/1 (9)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai have stitched a good stand to keep Afghanistan in this chase. There are quite a few big hitters in the side who can take up the mantle later on. AFG 37/1 (8).

  • 9:14 PM IST

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Naveen-ul-haq has not been able to pitch the ball in the right areas. FOUR!!! Another incredible shot from Mosaddek. This is smart batting from the young all rounder. BAN 111/6 (18)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: OUT!!! That kind of a day for Bangladesh. Rashid Khan picks his 3rd wicket. Mahmudullah couldn’t get the power behind the shot and hauled out to Zadran at mid-wicket. BAN 95/6 (16)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Mahmudullah and Mosaddek have built a nice little stand of 25(19) to steady the innings. Mujeeb finishes his 4-over quota with 16 runs with 3 top order wickets. This has been a brilliant spell. BAN 79/5 (14)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: The pair of Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain need to counter attack from here to lead Bangladesh to a better total. OUT!!! Just as we speak, Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! but Afif sends it upstairs. Wickets hitting. Rashid gets his 2nd wicket. BAN 53/5 (10.3)