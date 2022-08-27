Highlights SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Scorecard As It Happened: AFG Batter SL By 8 Wickets; Gurbaz Falls, AFG Ahead In Chase; Zazai-Gurbaz Off To Brisk Start; AFG Need 106 To Win; Shanaka Departs, AFG In Control; Gunathilaka Falls After Powerplay; SL Rocked Early, AFG On Top; Farooqi Strikes Twice In His First Over; Afghanistan To Bowl First, Check Playing 11 | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-ronders and three genuine bowlers. We’ve got two new faces – Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.” | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders.”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Opener

Pitch Report: There is definitely a bit of grass here. It will definitely keep the fast bowlers interested. It might grip a bit, but it'll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi