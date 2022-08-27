Highlights SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Scorecard As It Happened: AFG Batter SL By 8 Wickets; Gurbaz Falls, AFG Ahead In Chase; Zazai-Gurbaz Off To Brisk Start; AFG Need 106 To Win; Shanaka Departs, AFG In Control; Gunathilaka Falls After Powerplay; SL Rocked Early, AFG On Top; Farooqi Strikes Twice In His First Over; Afghanistan To Bowl First, Check Playing 11 | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-ronders and three genuine bowlers. We’ve got two new faces – Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.” | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders.”Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Opener

Pitch Report: There is definitely a bit of grass here. It will definitely keep the fast bowlers interested. It might grip a bit, but it'll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Updates

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: SIX!!! That is a beautiful shot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower ball from Chamika Karunaratne and he gets punished. This is exhilerating stuff from the openers. Sri Lanka are being blown away at the moment. AFG need 29 off 86 balls.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is just making it look so easy at the moment. Back-to-back sixes for the swashbuckling batter. FOUR!! That is a proper cricketing shot. Not a slog. Afghanistan in a hurry at the moment. SL 62/0 (5)

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: A below par effort from the Sri Lanka batters have got them to 105. Can Sri Lanka bowlers script a comeback from here? They certainly have the potential though. Stay tuned for live updates. AFG 7/0 (0.4)

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka have somehow managed to cross the 100-run mark before getting all out. Sri Lanka gets all out on 105.

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Chamika Karunaratne is the only hope for Sri Lanka from here. OUT!!! That is a bad shot from Matheesha Pathirana. Sri Lanka 9 down now. It is all going down for Sri Lanka at the moment. SL 75/9 (15)

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka are committing hara-kiri at the moment. Afghanistan are currently running away with the game with their exceptional fielding. SL 70/8 (13).

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: OUT!!! Sri Lanka’s woes continue as Wanindu Hasaranga is back in the hut. Sri Lanka have now lost half their side. OUT!! Things are going from bad to worse. SL 64/6 (10.1)