AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK,  IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: For the second time in a week, an India-Pakistan match went down the wire. For the second time in Asia Cup 2022, the outcome of an India-Pakistan match was decided in the final over. But this time, Pakistan were on the winning side, defeating India by five wickets, with a ball to spare in the second Super Four stage match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In a match, where fortunes swung wildly, left-arm spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a decisive role. Brief Scores: India 181/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 60, Rohit Sharma 28; Shadab Khan 2/31, Mohammad Nawaz 1/25) lost to Pakistan 182/5 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Mohammad Nawaz 42; Ravi Bishnoi 1/26, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/40) by five wickets.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Pakistan wins the match but Virat Kohli equalled the record for most fifties in T20Is against Pakistan with a half-century during the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Pakistan win the game by 5 wickets in the final thriller. Indian bowlers were struggling in the nail-biter against the arch-rival. It was a good game for Pakistan. Babar & Co. performed well.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Just 2 balls left for the game. Iftikhar comes to bat.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Pakistan asked for the review and YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS ASIFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF DEPARTS For 16 runs.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: What a bowl by Arshdeep. Is it out??

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Both sides are under pressure now as Pakistan needs 2 runs in 3 balls.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma changing the field. Is it going for the super over?

    LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Pakistan just needs 2 runs to win this match. Indian fans are not looking happy.