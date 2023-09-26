Home

Highlights India At Asian Games 2023 Score: Equestrian Team Clinch Historic Gold

India at Asian Games 2023: It was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years.

The Indian Equestrian mixed team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh. (Image: SAI)

AS IT HAPPENED | India At Asian Games 2023: That’s the end of day 3, as it was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years. The dressage team secured a historic top-podium finish, beating the likes of China and Hong Kong. However, these medals were a much-needed boost to India’s run in the marquee event as the country missed out on the medal in shooting and fencing.

At the start of the day’s play, India’s Neha Thakur opened her nation’s medal account as she bagged a silver in sailing whereas, Eabad Ali added another bronze medal in the same sport. At the end of the day, India won a total of 14 medals till now.

