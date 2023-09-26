By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights India At Asian Games 2023 Score: Equestrian Team Clinch Historic Gold
India at Asian Games 2023: It was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years.
AS IT HAPPENED | India At Asian Games 2023: That’s the end of day 3, as it was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years. The dressage team secured a historic top-podium finish, beating the likes of China and Hong Kong. However, these medals were a much-needed boost to India’s run in the marquee event as the country missed out on the medal in shooting and fencing.
Trending Now
At the start of the day’s play, India’s Neha Thakur opened her nation’s medal account as she bagged a silver in sailing whereas, Eabad Ali added another bronze medal in the same sport. At the end of the day, India won a total of 14 medals till now.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.