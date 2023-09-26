Top Recommended Stories

Highlights India At Asian Games 2023 Score: Equestrian Team Clinch Historic Gold

India at Asian Games 2023: It was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years.

Updated: September 26, 2023 9:05 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

The Indian Equestrian mixed team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh. (Image: SAI)

AS IT HAPPENED | India At Asian Games 2023: That’s the end of day 3, as it was a historic day for India in the Equestrian event as they won the first gold medal in 41 years. The dressage team secured a historic top-podium finish, beating the likes of China and Hong Kong. However, these medals were a much-needed boost to India’s run in the marquee event as the country missed out on the medal in shooting and fencing.

At the start of the day’s play, India’s Neha Thakur opened her nation’s medal account as she bagged a silver in sailing whereas, Eabad Ali added another bronze medal in the same sport. At the end of the day, India won a total of 14 medals till now.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: All the major results on Day 3,

    GOLD MEDAL: Equestrian (Dressage Team Event)
    SILVER MEDAL: Neha Thakur (Sailing) in Girl’s Dinghy ICLA4
    BRONZE MEDAL: Eabad Ali (Sailing) in Men’s Windsurfer RS:X
    Men’s Hockey: India beat Singapore 16-1 in Pool A match
    Boxing: Sachin Siwach enters round-of-16 with 5-0 verdict against Indonesia’s Asir Udin
    Tennis: Ankita Raina wins in round 3, and Rutuja Bhosale loses. Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina won the mixed doubles round 2 match.
    Shooting: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita lost to Korea in the bronze medal match in 10m air rifle mixed team event.
  • Sep 26, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: That’s it for today as India’s medal tally went to 14 medals. It was a historic day for India as they bagged a gold medal in Equestrian after 41 years.

  • Sep 26, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: A heart breaking news from Wushu as in 70kg Quater final India’s Suraj Yadav who was in blue got knocked out against Afghanistan’s Hotak Khalid. The Afghanistan player started on a high note as he thrashed Suraj by 3-2 in the first round. In the second round, the aggressive Hotak Khalid landed a brutal kick on Suraj’s head which made him fall down instantly. And that winning kick made him win the bout and he earned his spot in the semi final.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Surya Partap Singh loses to Korean opponent Kim Min-Soo by 0-2. It’s a heartbreak moment for him because a win would have given him a medal for his nation.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In men’s 4x100m medley relay at swimming, the Indian team of Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvarajm Sajan Prakash and Tanish Matthew has managed to get a fifth spot as they finished their race at 3:40:20 on the clock time.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Another positive result for India as they beat Qatar comprehensively by 3-0 in the Squash event. Abhay Singh of India defeats Syed Amjad by 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Currently, Wushu action is going on where Surya Singh is against Korean opponent Kim Min-Soo. A win here will ensure another medal for India.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Narender (92+kg) defeats Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek of Kyrgyzstan by Knockout in round 1 to enter the quarter-finals at the Asian Games in Boxing.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: In Chess, women’s individual round 7, Harika and Humpey have once again settled for draws as they shared this round with Zhansaya Abdumalik and Munkhzul Turmunh respectively.

  • Sep 26, 2023 6:18 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Asian Games 2023 Score: Saurav Ghoshal hands India a 2-0 lead against Qatar in Squash. Ghoshal played brilliantly and won the match by 11-1, 5-11, 11-5, 11-3 against Abdulla Altamimi. The match was played till 47 minutes.

