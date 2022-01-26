Highlights | Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022

Al Amerat: Kevin Pietersen's blitzkrieg takes World Giants over the finishing line in the 5th match of the Legends Cricket League. Kevin Pietersen blitzkrieg gives World Giants the upper hand in 150 Run-Chase. Asia Lions set a target of 150 runs courtesy of Asghar Afghan's blitzkrieg. Morne Morkel stars for World Giants by picking up 2 wickets. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the fifth match of the Legends Cricket League between Asia Lions and World Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. At the toss, Lions captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that the 190-200 is the par score on this wicket. They are almost forty runs short of that total. World Giants were terrific with the ball and didn't give any bad balls to the lions. Apart from Asghar, no other batter was able to freeze their arms against the phenomenal bowling attack of the giants.

Asia Lions Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ajantha Mendis, Habibul Bashar

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin(w), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard, Jonty Rhodes

Live Updates

  • 11:35 PM IST

    That’s it ! That’s all we have from our Live Blog ! We’ll see you next time, till then goodbye !

  • 11:08 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: That’s it !! World Giants win by 7 wickets ! Great victory for the Giants !

  • 11:00 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT ! Kevin Pietersen gone ! Couldn’t get to his hundred ! Muralitharan picks up an important wicket ! WGS 128/2

  • 10:54 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: 21 runs from the over again ! Kevin Pietersen moves into the 80s. Looks like a hundred is on the cards ! Just 27 required now for the Giants ! WGS 119/1 (10)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: After 9 overs, Giants are now well set at 102/1 ! O’Brien and Pietersen continue their onslaught.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: 12 from the over ! Kevin O’Brien now coming into the party after Pietersen’s blitzkrieg. WGS 98/1 (8)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Another expensive over for the Lions ! There’s no stopping Kevin Pietersen today ! He is on 64 off 28 balls. 21 from the over ! WGS 85/1 (7)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Pietersen goes bonkers ! Takes Jayasurya for a ride ! 30 runs from the 6th over !! What a brilliant over from World Giant’s point of view. WGS 64/1 (6)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: New batsman in is Kevin O’ Brien, an outstanding hitter of the ball. After Herschelle Gibbs’ wicket, World Giants need a good partnership from here on. WGS 37/1 (5.1)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT! Kulasekara removes Gibbs courtesy of a blinder at mid on by Jayasuriya. Lions get their first breakthrough as Giants are 31-1 at 4.1 overs.