Highlights | Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022

Al Amerat: Kevin Pietersen’s blitzkrieg takes World Giants over the finishing line in the 5th match of the Legends Cricket League. Kevin Pietersen blitzkrieg gives World Giants the upper hand in 150 Run-Chase. Asia Lions set a target of 150 runs courtesy of Asghar Afghan’s blitzkrieg. Morne Morkel stars for World Giants by picking up 2 wickets. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the fifth match of the Legends Cricket League between Asia Lions and World Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. At the toss, Lions captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that the 190-200 is the par score on this wicket. They are almost forty runs short of that total. World Giants were terrific with the ball and didn’t give any bad balls to the lions. Apart from Asghar, no other batter was able to freeze their arms against the phenomenal bowling attack of the giants.Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs 5th Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 26

Teams: Also Read - Highlights, Legends League Cricket | Asghar Afghan Stars As Asia Lions Beat India Maharajas by 36 Runs

Asia Lions Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ajantha Mendis, Habibul Bashar Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 22

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin(w), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard, Jonty Rhodes

Check Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends Cricket League Live Cricket Score, ASL vs WOG T20 Live Score and ASL vs WOG Live Streaming Online, ASL vs WOG Dream11 Prediction Today and India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.