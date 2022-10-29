AS IT HAPPNENED | ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: ATK Mohun Bagan emerge victorious, thanks to goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh. It was an end to end, closely fought first-half and it gave hope to East Bengal fans that they might come strong in the last 45 minutes but it was not to be as they lacked composure in between the sticks, which costed the game. East Bengal pushed to 8th in the table, ATKMB move up to 4th position. FT: ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (Boumous, Manvir)

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Ankit Mukherjee, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Nabi Khan, Sarthak Golui, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Angousana, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, VP Suhair, Himanshu Jangra, Naorem Singh, Sumeet Passi, Thongkosiem Haokip.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.