AS IT HAPPNENED | ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: ATK Mohun Bagan emerge victorious, thanks to goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh. It was an end to end, closely fought first-half and it gave hope to East Bengal fans that they might come strong in the last 45 minutes but it was not to be as they lacked composure in between the sticks, which costed the game. East Bengal pushed to 8th in the table, ATKMB move up to 4th position. FT: ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (Boumous, Manvir)
East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Ankit Mukherjee, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Nabi Khan, Sarthak Golui, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das, Alex Lima, Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Angousana, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, VP Suhair, Himanshu Jangra, Naorem Singh, Sumeet Passi, Thongkosiem Haokip.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder, Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh. Also Read - NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC Highlights, ISL 2022-23: EBFC Register 3-1 Victory Against NEUFC

Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan Go Down 2-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Home

Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: That’s it!! It’s Full-Time here in Salt Lake Stadium as once again ATK Mohun Bagan emerge victorious, thanks to goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh. It was an end to end, closely fought first-half and it gave hope to East Bengal fans that they might come strong in the last 45 minutes but it was not to be as they lacked composure in between the sticks, which costed the game. East Bengal pushed to 8th in the table, ATKMB move up to 4th position. FT: ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (Boumous, Manvir)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: 4 minutes added on for stoppages. Can East Bengal get a consolation goal? Or maybe two goals or maybe ATKMB getting a third, nothing can be ruled out. ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (90+4)

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: 3 Minutes to go in the game plus added time, ATK Mohun Bagan dominate with a 2-0 lead. It doesn’t seem like East Bengal will score, but ATKMB are looking strong even now for a third goal. ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (88th Min)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: East Bengal trying their level best with their attacks to get a goal back, but ATKMB are solid both at the back and in attack. Florentin Pogba has been brought in for a defensive formation. Let’s see if it reap bounds or not. Tuhin Das comes in for Naorem Mahesh. Big gamble from Constantine. ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (80th Min)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan are on fire as they dominate possession and are pushing in with flurry of counters. East Bengal has been completely rocked, but they are trying, trying hard to get a goal back in the game. Let’s see what happens. ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (72nd Min)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: GOAAAL!!! Manvir Singh doubles ATKMB’s lead!! Manvir finds the loose ball and he fires it past Kamaljit an unstoppable shot. With a 2-0 lead, there is minimal chance that East Bengal are going to come back into the game, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC (66th Min)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: This goal would be more than enough in the game, after what we have seen in the first-half. Kamaljit has every reason to be blamed. It was a simple take and he made it more complicated by going for the dive. East Bengal need a goal and they need it from somewhere, other ATKMB will make it 8 wins in a row. ATKMB 0-0 EBFC (62nd Min)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: GOAAAAL!!!!! Hugo Boumous fires ATKMB into the lead!! Kamaljit makes a big blunder as the drop shot from distance was completely miscued by the EB GK as his diving attempt, which was no need at all gave the Mariners an important 1-0 lead. ATKMB 0-0 EBFC (56th Min)

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: Naorem Mahesh Singh has been very promising today. His crosses have created a lot of pressure in the ATKMB half. He has been clearly the best player for today’s match for the Red and Gold Brigade. As we speak, ATKMB with the counter and Liston’s cross from the left, met no one. ATKMB 0-0 EBFC (55th Min)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs EBFC, ISL 2022-23: East Bengal looking lively in the second-half, stringing their passes well, looking for spaces and waiting for their men to find spaces. ATKMB are no less, they are playing with the same mentality. ATKMB 0-0 EBFC (51st Min)