AS IT HAPPENED | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup 2022: It's Full-Time here in Kolkata and ATK Mohun Bagan after a brilliant 1st half share the spoils against Mumbai City FC. The highlanders are still undefeated against the Mariners and now the Green and Maroon Brigade are in serious trouble in the competition with two matches still left to play. They occupy the 3rd position with a point.

PREVIEW: There will be names like Liston Colaco, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Kiyan Nassiri, Rahul Bheke who all will be representing the who's who of Indian football. There will also be top foreign footballers plying their trade in India like Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous. And as the icing, there is the prospect of a boisterous home crowd already smarting from a first-game defeat in the tournament. If ATKMB loses, which it has, four times in their five previous meetings, with their Wednesday opponents having drawn the fifth one, even a win over its arch-rival, Emami East Bengal (EEB), in its next outing, might not help it cross the line. Mumbai, on the other hand, picked up a comfortable 4-1 win in its first game against the Indian Navy and looked to have settled down, particularly in the second half to their efficient best.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.