ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022: It's Full-Time here in Kolkata and ATK Mohun Bagan after a brilliant 1st half share the spoils against Mumbai City FC. The highlanders are still undefeated against the Mariners and now the Green and Maroon Brigade are in serious trouble in the competition with two matches still left to play. They occupy the 3rd position with a point.

PREVIEW: There will be names like Liston Colaco, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Kiyan Nassiri, Rahul Bheke who all will be representing the who's who of Indian football. There will also be top foreign footballers plying their trade in India like Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous. And as the icing, there is the prospect of a boisterous home crowd already smarting from a first-game defeat in the tournament. If ATKMB loses, which it has, four times in their five previous meetings, with their Wednesday opponents having drawn the fifth one, even a win over its arch-rival, Emami East Bengal (EEB), in its next outing, might not help it cross the line. Mumbai, on the other hand, picked up a comfortable 4-1 win in its first game against the Indian Navy and looked to have settled down, particularly in the second half to their efficient best.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: That’s it! It’s Full-Time here in Kolkata and ATK Mohun Bagan after a brilliant 1st half share the spoils against Mumbai City FC. The highlanders are still undefeated against the Mariners and now the Green and Maroon Brigade are in serious trouble in the competition with two matches still left to play. They occupy the 3rd position with a point. FULL-TIME | ATKMB 1-1 MCFC (Liston; Diaz)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: 4 minutes added on for stoppages and 4 mins for either sides to have the final shot at goal. Will we see a winner or wiil it end in a 1-1 stalemate? Only time will tell, stay hooked to this space! ATKMB 1-1 MCFC ((90+4 Min)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: 6 minutes of regulation time still left in the game and both sides now strive forward to get a winner. Who will have the last laugh? ATKMB 1-1 MCFC (86th Min)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!!! Jorge Diaz gets the all-important equaliser from a brilliant cross. It’s game on now and still 14 minutes to go. ATKMB 1-1 MCFC (Jorge Diaz) (76th Min)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: What a move from the home-side!! Brilliant passing from the Mariners. Lachenpa once again fails to collect the ball cleanly and the onrushing Liston almost had tap-in goal! MCFC clear it away from harm’s way. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (66th Min)

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Double change for ATKMB! Manvir Singh and Kiyan Nassiri comes in, replacing Joni Kauko and Ashique Kuruniyan. More attacking option for the Mariners now. Expecting a more pressing game from the home-side. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (61st Min)

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Mumbai on the other hand are looking to break through their counters, which is happening in patches. But still they lack the killer move in the final third. ATKMB hold onto their 1-0 lead. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (56th Min)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: Free-kick for MCFC and Jahouh overhits it and the ball has to go out for a goal-kick. The visitors need to do better if they want to get back into the game. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (49th Min)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai CIty FC, Durand Cup: ATKMB carrying forward their good form in the second-half as well, making it felt right from the early stages. Joni Kauko plays a delightful ball towards Ashique, who from the volley blasts it into the stands. This is what they need throughout the course of the next 45 minutes. ATKMB 0-0 MCFC (46th Min)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup: We are back for the second-half and MCFC brings in Chhangte replacing Vikram Pratap Singh. Let’s Play!