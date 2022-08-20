AS IT HAPPENED | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Durand Cup 2022: FULL-TIME HERE IN KOLKATA AND SHOCK-WAVES RUNNING THROUGH THE RESULT! Rajasthan win the game 3-2!!! Who would’ve thought we will witness this! The I-League outfit eking out a winner in the last-minute of the game! ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the game but they were very poor in finishing and this result is a hefty price for the missed chances.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

PREVIEW: Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan will face I-League side Rajasthan United FC in their opening match of Durand Cup 2022 at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday August 20. The green and brown brigade finished third in the ISL group stages last season and lost to eventual winners Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals. Juan Ferrando’s side have made several additions this time around and will be looking to challenge for the title. ATK Mohun Bagan has also announced four captains for this season. Florentin Pogba along with Joni Kauko, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal will lead the team. Rajasthan United FC, meanwhile, finished sixth in the I-League last season and will be looking to show off their skills in this competition. The team announced a 29-member squad for the event. The two teams were placed alongside Emami East Bengal, Mumbai City FC and Indian Navy FT in Group B. Also Read - Highlights Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022: Kuki Cancels Out Ajsal's Opener to Earn a 1-1 Draw

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.

Live Updates

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: IT’S FULL-TIME HERE IN KOLKATA AND SHOCK-WAVES RUNNING THROUGH THE RESULT! Rajasthan win the game 3-2!!! Who would’ve thought we will witness this! The I-League outfit eking out a winner in the last-minute of the game! ATK Mohun Bagan dominated the game but they were very poor in finishing and this result is a hefty price for the missed chances. FT: ATKMB 2-3 RUFC (Kiyan, Ashique: Amangeldiev, Lalremsanga, Nikum)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!!! Rajasthan score the winner!!! OH MY GOOD LORD!!! WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?!!! Heart-Break for the visitors!!! FIRST SHOCK-WAVE OF THE DURAND CUP AND IT’S FELT HERE IN KOLKATA!!

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: 5 minutes added on for stoppages and 5 mins for both the sides for get an winner! ANNNND ANOTHER MISS FROM MOHUN BAGAN! Asish Rai from the right broke into the box and skied it into the stands as he miscues his shot. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (90+5 Min)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: There is some serious lack of composure from Manvir Singh as he once again skies it wide off target inside the box. Tired legs kicking in! OH GOOD LORD!!! RAJASTHAN HAS SCORED!! NO!! IT’S OFF-SIDE. BAGAN UNDER PRESSURE EXPOSED AGAIN!! Now the hosts hold on! What a game we are having! ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (89th Min)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: CHANCE FOR ATKMB AGAIN! OH! IT HITS THE UPRIGHT!! Kiyan Nassiri deserved a goal there! From the follow on, Asish Rai from the right sent in a juicy lay-off but no one was present to have a shot at goal. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (82nd Min)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: William Lalnunfela has a crack from distance and almost put the Bagan goalee in trouble, who tips it away for a corner. From the corner, Rajasthan went for a short pass and then made their way for a teasing ball, but nothing productive comes out of it as it goes out for a goal-kick. 9 minutes remain in the game. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (81st Min)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup: WHAT A MISS!! MANVIR SHOULD’VE FINISHED IT! Another one-on-one opportunity for Mohun Bagan and Manvir Singh skied it into the stands, could not even keep it within the frame of goal. Poor execution from the Mariners. Rajasthan on the other hand are also creating chances and pushing for a winner. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (76th Min)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: The Mariners are left shell-shocked as they are once again exposed in the crowd inside the penalty box. They were clumsy in the first-half when they conceded and the same thing happened again. The home side need to be watchful from now onwards as they are exposed and Rajasthan would be looking to advantage from it. 20 minutes left in the game. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (70th Min)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: GOAAL! Rajasthan equalise again!! Sloppy defending from the Mariners once again inside the box! It’s lalremsanga who gets the all-important second goal for the I-League outfit. ATKMB 2-2 RAJ (60th Min) (Lalremsanga)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs Rajasthan United: Second booking for Mohun Bagan! Sumit Rathi gets his name in the yellow card list. He went for rash tackle and gets a deserved warning. He needs to be careful now. SUBSTITUTION FOR MB: Brendon Hamill replaces Pogba and Asish Rai comes in for Ashique. ATKMB 2-1 RAJ (57th Min)