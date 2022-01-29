Highlights | ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL 2021-22

Full-Time ! ATK Mohun Bagan have made it 4 wins in a row against their arch-rivals ! Kiyan Nassiri son of East Bengal legend Jamshed Nassiri scores a hattrick in the Kolkata Derby ! His father would be proud today ! It was a nail biting second-half, East Bengal taking the lead to ATKMB's glorious comeback. The Kolkata Derby has lived up to it's hype. FT: ATKMB 3-1 SCEB

HT SCORE: ATKMB 0-0 SCEB | East Bengal go into the break after wasting the best chance of the game as striker Marcelo Ribeiro drags wide a one on one opportunity from close range. On the other hand ATKMB didn't have the best of chances compared to their rivals but they have played their part in attack and have created openings in patches. Nothing to separate them as we wait for an exciting second-half !

A derby is often won on who keeps their nerves on the given day, but when ATK Mohun Bagan renew their age-old rivalry with SC East Bengal for the second time this season in the Indian Super League, there will be a hot favourite and an underdog looming large over the most sought-after fixture of Indian football. East Bengal got the better of Mohun Bagan the last time on January 27 in 2019, making it a long wait for their vociferous fans for the taste of victory. SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made their forays into the ISL last season and met with contrasting fortunes, further deepening SC East Bengal's plight as they finished ninth to ATKMB's final spot and a second-place finish in the league table. The script has not changed this season despite SC East Bengal making a deadline-day swoop for one of ATKMB's protagonists Arindam Bhattacharya in goal. The first bout was a walk in the park for the Mariners who have since then not had a great season so far but for their rivals, the plane never took off as it took two head coach changes to win their first game, after 11 unsuccessful attempts. Hugging the bottom of the table, Mario Rivera's side were humbled by Hyderabad FC in their last outing while ATKMB played out a goalless draw after a mini-break to remain eighth in the table but with three games in hand.

