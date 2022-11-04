Highlights Australia vs Afghanistan, T20 WC 2022: Aussies Survive Rashid Khan Scare, Beat AFG By 4 Runs

AUS vs AFG: Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Score: Aussies Survive Rashid Khan Scare, Beat AFG By 4 Runs. By virtue of the win, Australia moved to the second spot in Group 1 with seven points from five games, same as New Zealand, who became the first team to qualify for the semifinals on account of a better net run rate.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Australia VS Afghanistan 168/8 (20.0) 160/7 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 8.07) AFG need 9 runs in 1 ball at 54 rpo Last Wicket: Darwish Rasooli run out (Matthew Wade / Marcus Stoinis) 15 (13) - 148/7 in 19.1 Over Rashid Khan 44 * (22) 2x4, 4x6 Naveen-ul-Haq 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Marcus Stoinis (1.5-0-22-0) * Josh Hazlewood (4-0-33-2)

Australia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1.

AS IT HAPPENED | Australia vs Afghanistan, Cricket Score

Adelaide, Nov 4: Defending champions Australia survived a late Rashid Khan onslaught to eke out a narrow four-run win over Afghanistan and keep their slim semifinal hopes alive in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

By virtue of the win, Australia moved to the second spot in Group 1 with seven points from five games, same as New Zealand, who became the first team to qualify for the semifinals on account of a better net run rate.

Australia, however, failed to get past England’s net run rate as the hosts needed to restrict Afghanistan below 106 after posting 168 for eight.

That means if England beat Sri Lanka in Sydney in their final game on Saturday, they too will finish with seven points and will join New Zealand in the semifinal from Group 1 with a better net run rate.

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates of match 38 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on india.com. Check LIVE streaming details.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Load More