HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Marsh Powers Australia To 8 Wickets Win Over Bangladesh

live

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 runs and took Australia to an easy win.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Bangladesh VS Australia 306/8 (50.0) 303/2 (44.3) Run Rate: (Current: 6.81) AUS need 4 runs in 33 balls at 0.72 rpo Last Wicket: David Warner c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mustafizur Rahman 53 (61) - 132/2 in 22.1 Over Steven Smith 59 * (63) 3x4, 1x6 Mitchell Marsh 177 (132) 17x4, 9x6 Mustafizur Rahman (9.3-1-72-1) * Mahedi Hasan (9-0-38-0)

Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Bangladesh posted 300-plus total for the first time in this World Cup 2023 after Towhid Hridoy’s 74 and knocks from Litton Das, Nazmul Shanto and Tanzid Hasan took them to 306/8 in 50 overs against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Hridoy’s 74 was the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in the World Cup after Mushfiqur Rahim’s century in the 2019 edition.

In the second inning, Smith and Warner notched up their respective half-centuries, whereas the star batter for Australia for today was Mitchell Marsh. What a player, what an inning he played today.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 and took his side to an easy win. Also, this is the first time in the ODI World Cups that Australia has chased a 300-plus-run target in the tournament. This is the big statement from the five-time champions as they head into the semi-finals.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

