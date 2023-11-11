Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Marsh Powers Australia To 8 Wickets Win Over Bangladesh
HIGHLIGHTS – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Marsh Powers Australia To 8 Wickets Win Over Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 runs and took Australia to an easy win.

Updated: November 11, 2023 6:29 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE UPDATES – Australia vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: Bangladesh posted 300-plus total for the first time in this World Cup 2023 after Towhid Hridoy’s 74 and knocks from Litton Das, Nazmul Shanto and Tanzid Hasan took them to 306/8 in 50 overs against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Hridoy’s 74 was the second-highest score by a Bangladeshi batter in the World Cup after Mushfiqur Rahim’s century in the 2019 edition.

In the second inning, Smith and Warner notched up their respective half-centuries, whereas the star batter for Australia for today was Mitchell Marsh. What a player, what an inning he played today.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 and took his side to an easy win. Also, this is the first time in the ODI World Cups that Australia has chased a 300-plus-run target in the tournament. This is the big statement from the five-time champions as they head into the semi-finals.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • Nov 11, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    “It feels great. We thought it was a really good wicket and thought we could get that total. All 15 players have played this tournament now and we go up to Kolkata, re-assess and perhaps a few selection headaches there. He (Mitchell Marsh) played beautifully and the tempo he played with was sustainable and the way he finished off the innings, it’s a scary prospect to have him next week. 7 games in a row, I think chasing 300 was something really special and everything is clicking together,” Pat Cummins | Australia skipper said.

  • Nov 11, 2023 6:24 PM IST
    Highest target chased against Bangladesh in ODIs:
    327 by Pakistan, Mirpur, 2014
    307 by Australia, Pune, today*
    306 by England, The Oval, 2017
    304 by Zimbabwe, Harare, 2022
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:24 PM IST
    Most runs by an Australian batsman in ODI WC:
    1743 – Ricky Ponting (42 inns)
    1491 – David Warner (27 inns)
    1102 – Steven Smith (28 inns)*
    1085 – Adam Gilchrist (31 inns)
    1004 – Mark Waugh (22 inns)
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:23 PM IST
    Highest individual scores for Australia in WCs:
    201* – Glenn Maxwell vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023
    178 – David Warner vs AFG, Perth, 2015
    177* – Mitchell Marsh vs BAN, Pune, today*
    166 – David Warner vs BAN, Nottingham, 2019
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:23 PM IST
    Highest individual scores against Bangladesh in WCs:
    177* – Mitchell Marsh, Pune, today*
    175 – Virender Sehwag, Mirpur, 2011
    174 – Quinton de Kock, Wankhede, 2023
    166 – David Warner, Nottingham, 2019
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:22 PM IST

    “I think the two run-outs (which changed the momentum). We got off to a good start but lost momentum because of those run-outs. If we had scored 340-350 it would have been different. Our fast bowlers bowledn really well but the spinners weren’t as effective in the middle overs, we want to improve our bowlig in the middle overs. It’s disappointing, we didn’t play our best this tournament. We will see what we can do better from now. Mahmuduallah batted really well in this World Cup and Shakib also bowled well in a couple of games. We have to improve as a team. It is not about individual performances, we want to look at the 9 games and work on areas we need to improve,” Najmul Hossain Shanto | Bangladesh skipper said.

  • Nov 11, 2023 6:18 PM IST
    Highest target successfully chased by Australia in WCs:
    307 vs BAN, Pune, today*
    292 vs AFG, Wankhede, 2023
    287 vs NZ, Chennai, 1996
    272 vs SA, Leeds, 1999
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    “It feels great, obviously to finish off the league games with another win was great for the boys. It was important for me to back myself at 3, knowing when Head comes back, I’ll have to go down to 3. Have failed a few times, but have backed myself to perform. Sure my mum and dad would be watching back home and they would be happy with this, my grandpop (who passed away last week) was a great man and I’m sure he’d be happy out there. I think we’re peaking well at the moment and looking forward to the semi-finals in Kolkata. It’s rare that you’d win the Man of the Match award after going for nearly fifty from 4 overs, but I would want to contribute more to the team,” Player of the match, Mitchell Marsh said.

  • Nov 11, 2023 6:13 PM IST
    Highest scores in ODI World Cups (while chasing)
    Glenn Maxwell – 201*
    Mitchell Marsh – 177*
    Andrew Strauss – 158
    Devon Conway – 152*
    Dave Houghton – 142
  • Nov 11, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 Scorecard: That’s it for the match and Australia created history at Pune as they chase 300+ total for the first time in the ODI World Cups. They hammered Bangladesh here. Smith and Warner notched up their respective half-centuries whereas, the star batter for Australia for today was Mitchell Marsh, what a player, what an innings he played today. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 and took his side to an easy win. This is the big statement from the five-time champions as they head into the semi-finals.

