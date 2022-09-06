Highlights Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score & UpdatesAlso Read - Raina's Contribution to Cricket is Invaluable, Says Shubman Gill

After opting to field, Australia did a good job in restricting the New Zealand side to 232 for nine. Maxwell and Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers. In the run-chase, Australia held their nerves and chased down the total with only 2 wickets to spare, thanks to Alex Carey and Cameron Green.

Australia host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI starts on Tuesday and that would be played at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns. Both sides would look to get off to a winning start. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker.

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Squads:

Australia Playing 11: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott

New Zealand Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears