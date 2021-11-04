Highlights AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Dubai: MOTM- Adam Zampa. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between India and Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Australia and Bangladesh will face each other in a crucial Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, Australia are placed third in Group 1, having won two games from three outings. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost all four matches so far. The two teams have faced each other on nine occasions in T20Is. Australia have won five games versus the Tigers, who on the other hand have sealed four victories. The two teams have met four times in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Aussies have maintained a 100% record. Australia won in 2007, 2010, 2014, and 2016 respectively. Bangladesh haven’t been up to their best, losing all four games so far since progressing from the Round 1. It will be a huge task for the Tigers to come out roaring against a top Aussie outfit. Also, check the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Bangladesh Live match, Australia vs Bangladesh Live score today, AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live video, Live Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 Live, AUS vs BAN live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch T20 World Cup 2021 live match, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Australia vs Bangladesh match, AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live match score, Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score. You can watch our Australia vs Bangladesh Live Blog from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.Also Read - Indian Cricket Should be Going Ahead, Sunil Gavaskar Hopeful of Rahul Dravid Bringing Success to Team India