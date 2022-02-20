HIGHLIGHTS | Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I

Melbourne: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 5th T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, after having dominated the T20I series against Sri Lanka, will be looking for a clean sweep when they take on the visitors in the fifth and final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here later on Sunday. The Australians, under the captaincy of Aaron Finch, have shown how difficult it is to beat them in home series, having won all four games so far — three of them with consummate ease, while one match went into the Super Over.

The Australian bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood — who returned to the side after missing four Ashes Tests due to a side strain — have been outstanding. In the first three matches, the tall fast bowler struck early to dent the Sri Lankan batting line-up, and whenever required, it was Adam Zampa who did the rest in the middle overs. After winning the first three T20Is and securing the series, Australia tried out new players in the fourth T20I.

Going into the final T20I, Sri Lanka will have to overcome their batting woes in order to avoid a clean sweep. Can Sri Lanka avoid a whitewash against the Aussies? Stay tuned for live updates.

Australia Squad: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis

Live Updates

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: A dot ball to start the final over. Shanaka picks up a couple of the next ball. Kane is under pressure with four more balls to go. For Kane, this is an audition for the World Cup. OMG, Shanaka smashes it for a massive SIX. Sri Lanka wins by five wickets to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: Mendis swings and misses, yet they run on a bye. Jhye Richardson is bowling slower balls and that is helping. Singles would not help, the Lankans need boundaries. A wide and then they sneak in a single, this will help. They need a boundary. Mendis gets the boundary. Fantastic! LIVE | SL: 146/4 in 19 overs | SL Need 9 off 6

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: Richardson is under pressure as he is bowling to a well-set Mendis. A little scoop behind the wicketkeeper and Mendis picks up a much-needed boundary. This would help. Shanaka chews up a ball, this is a big ‘NO-NO’ at this point in time in the game. LIVE | SL: 135/4 in 18 overs

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Lanka needs 28 off 18 balls. Mendis is the key as Finch trusts Kane Richardson with the 18th over.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: Shanaka has also supported Mendis well after the Lankans lost a few quick wickets. Shanaka is happy to take the singles and give the strike to Mendis. Jhye Richardson is looking to use his variations. LIVE | SL: 120/4 in 16 overs.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: The game is well-poised, and for the Lankans Mendis holds the key. He needs to bat through one feels if the Lankan side has to go over the line. He has picked the gaps well and has never let his strike rate down. 50 up for Mendis. LIVE | 114/4 in 15 overs

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: Kusal Mendis is playing a gem of a knock here. He has been part of international arena for a long time, however, he was short on match winning performances. Will he take Sri Lanka home with this innings? Stay tuned for live updates. SL 111-4 after 14.4 overs.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: The only silver lining for Sri Lanka is that run-rate is maintained brilliantly. Singles and doubles are key now but stealing the singles can prove fatal for the visitors. Agar is brought into the attack now and has been economical. SL 84-4 after 11 overs.

  • 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: OUT!!! Sri Lanka is committing harakiri at the moment. An unusual run-out which should not have happened. Absolutely terrible cricket from Sri Lankan batters. They are losing the plot here. Captain Dasun Shanaka joins Mendis in the middle. SL 71-4 after 9 overs.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs SL 5th T20I Score: Adam Zampa brought into the attack. He holds the record of most wickets for Australia in T20I’s. 8 runs off the over. SL now 64-4 after 8 overs.