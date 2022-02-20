HIGHLIGHTS | Australia vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I

Melbourne: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 5th T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia, after having dominated the T20I series against Sri Lanka, will be looking for a clean sweep when they take on the visitors in the fifth and final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here later on Sunday. The Australians, under the captaincy of Aaron Finch, have shown how difficult it is to beat them in home series, having won all four games so far — three of them with consummate ease, while one match went into the Super Over.

The Australian bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood — who returned to the side after missing four Ashes Tests due to a side strain — have been outstanding. In the first three matches, the tall fast bowler struck early to dent the Sri Lankan batting line-up, and whenever required, it was Adam Zampa who did the rest in the middle overs. After winning the first three T20Is and securing the series, Australia tried out new players in the fourth T20I.

Going into the final T20I, Sri Lanka will have to overcome their batting woes in order to avoid a clean sweep. Can Sri Lanka avoid a whitewash against the Aussies? Stay tuned for live updates.

Australia Squad: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis

